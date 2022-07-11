First Grade: Kennedy Campbell, Khloe Campbell, Madelyn Coe, Wyatt Hagenmayer, Autumn Harley, Helena Harvey, William Henry, Mallory Henschen, Jude Lamkin, Lillian Lieberman, Leyland Patch, Aubree Pitcock, Joylyn Reid, Eric Rosenberger, Lilian Simpson, Logan Souza, Eli Strubinger, Rosalee Surber, Landen Turner, Amelia Williams
Second Grade: Jeleen Ezra Alconaba, Layla Anderson, Jack Barenklau, Mason Baugher, Thiago Beach, Gillian Buchanan, Noel Dawson, Grace DeBar, Dean Ellis, Reagan Faulkner, Lucy Feathers, Luna Forbes, Josiah Garrett, Ezra Gilman, Ellie Hansen, Piper Kesner, Marwa Khan, Lydia LaRowe, Audra Lester, Jillian McDonald, Ava Morley, Ember Mulligan, Callie Pitcock, Ian Posey, Autumn Rose, Emma Sayer, Dodge Van Bremen, Reagan Walker, Scarlett Williams
Third Grade: Lila Adams, Hope Ballenger, Carter Brown, Lillian Burke, Kemper Clark, Logan Easterday, Isaac Ellison, Raymond Massie, Zoey Merritt, Tristan Souza
Fourth Grade: Journey Brown-Cox, Joseph DeBar, Peyton Funk, AubreeAnn Hansen, Saraya McMeans, Alayna Morgan, Hannah Morgan, Henry Pullen, Adeline Strubinger
Fifth Grade: Ella Barton, Grace Dawson, Karly Easterday, Chace Hansen, Alexander Hanson, Abigail Hurst, Emma Lamkin, Ellis Lee, Kyleigh Murga, Donald Powell, Benjamin Snapp, William Snapp, Trinity Stotser, Layla Swisher, Cameron Sydnor
