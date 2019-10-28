The following students at Indian Hollow Elementary School were named to the All A honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
First grade
Lila Adams, Carter Brown, Adelyn Bruza, Hunter Clark, Kemper Clark, Mason Cowden, Logan Easterday, Evie Ferguson, Addison Flegal, Hunter Hagenmayer, Daisy Jones, Kiah Kohn, Brynna Lloyd, Raymond Massie, Zoey Merritt, Hannah Mitchell, Kroy Morrow, Brayden Smith, Tristan Souza, Mireya Vincent
Second grade
Aiden Bennett, Emmalei Bennett, Maximillian Clowes, Ava Encapera, Peyton Funk, Ian Grier, Lilyana Gutierrez, Addison Houston, Isabella Lawler, Jace Lloyd, Charleigh Lockette, Brelynn McMahon, Gabriella Murga, Henry Pullen, Adeline Strubinger, Skyeler Shackleford, Christian LaRowe, Zachary Lawler
Third grade
Ella Barton, Jessica Bauserman, Landon Begin, Harper Burdick, Grace Dawson, Karly Easterday, Sadey Hawkins, Abigail Hurst, Emma Lamkin, Joseph Lamp, Lucius Lamp, Emilia Machuca, Tysen Matthews, Kyleigh Murga, Brody Owens, Jace Smith, William Snapp, Trinity Stotser, Ryder Van Bremen, Mattison Walker, Grace Wilson
Fourth grade
Mia Ashby, Angel Betancourt, Payton Boyce, Joshua Bruza, Aiden Costa, Sienna Ellis, Isabella Gadoury, Jackson Glenn, Carlee Kees, Zeeshan Khan, William Lawler, Lucas Matthews, Alissa Mowrer, Zachary Nelson, Wyatt Patterson, Isabella Posey, Austin Riggleman, Savannah Smoke, Edge Souza, Braden Staub, Riley Surface, Kaydence Tusing, Angel Walker, Gavin Welsh, Adriana West
Fifth grade
Emma Barenklau, Peyton Blair, Layla D’Elia, Owen Neal, Karlie Orndorff, Tyler Prusik, Lacey Sisk, Chance Swisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.