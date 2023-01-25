WINCHESTER — An Indiana man who sexually preyed upon an 11-year-old Frederick County girl will spend the next eight years in prison.
Quentin Grant Evans, 24, of Westfield, Indiana, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Frederick County Circuit Court after pleading guilty on Sept. 8 to two counts of using a computer to propose sex with a child under the age of 15 and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, all of which are felonies.
Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Enloe, who prosecuted the case, said the victim's mother called law enforcement in February 2020 after discovering inappropriate communications received on Feb. 15 and 16, 2020, on one of her daughter's electronic devices.
"He sent her very lascivious, sexually explicit messages and requested nude photos of her," Enloe said. "He said if she didn't send them, he would kill himself."
The girl did not send any nude photos, Enloe said, and Evans never came to Frederick County to meet the 11-year-old in person.
Since Evans lives in Indiana, Frederick County investigators asked police in Westfield to interview him about the inappropriate messages. While checking his cellphone, Enloe said, officers there found a video recorded by Evans in 2019 that showed a dog licking the suspect's genitals. That constituted a probation violation for Evans — he had been convicted earlier in 2019 of sexual offenses involving a minor in Indiana — and sent him back to jail.
Evans was indicted on July 9, 2020, by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on the indecent liberties and computer solicitation charges but, since he was already in custody in Indiana, local court officials held off on extraditing him.
After Evans completed his probation violation sentence in early January 2022, he was picked up in Indiana by two Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies and driven to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. He has been held there without bail since Jan. 13, 2022.
On Sept. 8, facing a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison, Evans pleaded guilty in Frederick County Circuit Court in order to reduce his time behind bars. The terms of his plea agreement capped his time in custody to the midpoint of Virginia's sentencing guidelines for the four felonies, with the stipulation he serve a mandatory five years on one of the computer solicitation charges.
Following a sentencing hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge William W. Eldridge IV gave Evans the maximum 60-year penalty but suspended all but eight years of that term. Enloe said Evans will serve his time in a Virginia prison, more than 500 miles away from his home state of Indiana.
Eldridge also placed Evans on five years of supervised probation followed by 10 years of unsupervised probation. If Evans violates the terms of his probation at any time during that 15-year period, some or all of the 52-year suspended prison sentence could be imposed.
Another condition of the plea agreement states that during his 15-year probationary period, Evans is not allowed to access any electronic communication devices unless authorized by the court system. Additionally, he is not allowed to contact the victim or her family for the rest of his life.
