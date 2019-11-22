WINCHESTER — On Wednesday night, a plate of walnut cookies known as “Evonne’s cookies” sat on a table in the attic of Holy Cannoli, a pop-up coffee house that benefits local homeless people.
About 10 people gathered to honor and remember former Winchester resident Evonne Marie Pullen, whose body was found Nov. 11 under a house in Evansville, Ind.
Kim Craig, who organizes Holy Cannoli each winter, said she got to know Pullen through the pop-up coffee shop.
“Here’s this girl who had a pretty rough life,” Craig said. “She brightened my life by writing me poetry. She would lean on Holy Cannoli sometimes for a little assistance, but mostly just hugs and friendship.”
At the memorial service, Patsy Pasquali, a baker at Holy Cannoli, remembers going through one of her cookbooks with Pullen. Pullen chose a cookie recipe she liked, and Pasquali has called them “Evonne’s cookies” ever since.
“It’s a very sad thing, a very tragic thing,” Pasquali said at the memorial. “A young woman with a good heart. That’s all I have to say about that.”
Evansville police discovered the 29-year-old Pullen’s body wrapped in a plastic tarp under the garage floor of the home where she lived with former Winchester resident Angela Marie Paul. The two met at a homeless shelter in Winchester before they moved to Evansville to live with Paul’s mother, Joan Paul, and Gary Wayne Anderson, Joan Paul’s husband. All three have been charged with murder.
William Snyder, the boyfriend of Angela Paul who had been arrested on an unrelated case, told police there was a body in the garage, according to an affidavit from Evansville police. Detectives later found out that Pullen was murdered on Sept. 25, 2018, more than a year before police discovered her body.
The affidavit added that Pullen was last seen in Virginia in September 2018 before she moved to Evansville with Angela Paul. Pullen’s family hadn’t seen or heard from her in several months and filed a missing person’s report with the Evansville Police Department in July 2019.
According to the affidavit, Anderson told police that Angela Paul had been hitting and punching Pullen for weeks before Pullen’s death.
He added that Angela Paul brought Pullen to Evansville, because Angela Paul was the payee on Pullen’s disability checks.
According to the affidavit, Joan Paul said that Angela Paul said she had been spraying Pullen with the spray nozzle from the kitchen sink and “it must have caused Pullen to drown.”
Angela Paul’s story was similar, but she said her mother was to blame for drowning Pullen with the spray nozzle, the affidavit states.
Angela Paul is due back in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Dec. 27.
At Wednesday’s memorial service, Craig said she found out through a friend of Pullen’s that Pullen viewed her move to Evansville as a “fresh start.”
Lisa Katsias said at the service that she met Pullen about 10 years ago.
“I knew her all too well,” Katsias said. “I helped her out through hard times.”
Katsias took Pullen to doctor appointments and gave her a place to stay, she said.
Joe Cunningham, the lead manager of Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), said he met Pullen about six to seven years ago through the local nonprofit group that provides temporary winter shelter. He remembers Pullen as a religious woman, who loved to write poetry.
“I cannot imagine a more harmless, kind, quiet person,” Cunningham said. “People tended to take advantage of her and treat her not very nicely and yet she always forgave them and always gave them another chance.”
There wasn’t a hymn Pullen didn’t know, Cunningham added. In fact, local churches would hold trivia games on hymns and Pullen always won. Pullen was also a mother to three children.
“It’s hard when we lose part of our community,” Cunningham said. “It really hurts when we lose one of our family members.”
Mark Hoke also knew Pullen for two years and met her through WATTS.
“I wish she would have known how much we loved her here and that could have been enough to keep her here,” Hoke said. “But God had other plans.”
One of the poems Pullen wrote for Craig about Holy Cannoli on Nov. 18, 2017, was shared Wednesday night:
“Cook in the kitchen at Holy Cannoli/As blessings flow and dear friends stop by/I get to humble myself more/Not a hand-out but a hand up/You think we’re different, but we’re really not/Family is what we are/So stop on by and become a part of something bigger.”
