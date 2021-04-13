WINCHESTER — The driver who authorities said caused a fatal, head-on crash on Oct. 6 has been accused of involuntary manslaughter.
Cody James Hickerson, who police said admitted to drinking before the crash, was indicted on Thursday by a Frederick County grand jury. The crash occurred on Tasker Road by the Aylor Road intersection about 2:50 p.m. Hickerson was westbound on Tasker in a Ford F-150 pickup truck when police said he veered over the double yellow line and struck Luther Payne of Front Royal, who was eastbound in a Ford Ranger pickup. The 84-year-old Payne was a husband, father of four and Navy Veteran.
Hickerson, of the 100 block of Caroline Avenue in Stephens City, said he looked away to find his wallet, causing the crash. Hickerson, who admitted to drinking three beers before crashing, failed a field sobriety test, according to police. He registered a 0.10 blood alcohol concentration in a preliminary breath test. Results of the blood test to more accurately determine his BAC were unavailable Monday.
Police said Hickerson was also found with two fentanyl pills on him. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.
Besides involuntary manslaughter, Hickerson faces charges of fentanyl and heroin possession and the second or subsequent offense of driving while intoxicated within five years. The 34-year-old Hickerson has an extensive history of driving offenses. They include a conviction in 2019 for driving under the influence and DUI and first-degree assault convictions in 2012 for a road rage crash in Baltimore. In that incident, Hickerson followed a vehicle and struck it from behind on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, causing it to spin out and his own vehicle to roll over.
Hickerson was arrested on April 3 on the latest charges. He was being held without bond on Monday night at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and is due in Frederick County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on May 20.
