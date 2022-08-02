WINCHESTER — Winchester-based Trex Company has been named one of the 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week magazine.
In its first year of eligibility, Trex ranked No. 6 in the annual ranking of top-performing manufacturing companies, according to a company news release.
Net sales of $1.2 billion, revenue growth of 36% and adjusted net income of $243 million helped propel the company not only onto the list for the first time but into the top 10.
“It is extremely rewarding to be recognized for our manufacturing capabilities, which is at the core of everything we do,” Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company, said in the release. “Our growth over the past few years is a testament to our dedicated employees, the quality and relevance of our products, and the sustained strength of the Trex brand. We are honored to be named among such an impressive roster of companies.”
Companies ranked on the list are pulled from the Industry Week U.S. 500, an annual listing of the top 500 publicly held U.S. manufacturing companies based on revenue, the release explained. The "50 Best" formula then examines profit margin, revenue growth and inventory over a three-year period, as well as return on assets and return on equity over a five-year timeframe, with the most recent numbers weighted most heavily.
Trex is the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing and a leader in outdoor living with an extensive product selection that includes everything from decking, railing, lighting and deck drainage, pergolas, lattice, outdoor kitchen components and outdoor furniture, the release said.
In addition to producing products for the residential market, Trex serves the commercial market through its Trex Commercial Products division, which engineers architectural railing systems for all types of venues. During the past decade, Trex Company has grown into a $1.2 billion revenue manufacturer with more than 2,000 employees, industry-leading brand recognition, and unsurpassed channel placement in more than 6,700 retail outlets across more than 40 countries worldwide.
The complete list of the 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers can be viewed at IndustryWeek.com. To learn more about Trex Company, visit Trex.com.
