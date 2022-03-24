WINCHESTER — Inflation has made incarceration more expensive than ever.
That was the message from City Manager Dan Hoffman as he spoke with City Council on Tuesday about Winchester's proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.
Hoffman said his initial proposal for FY2023, which begins on July 1, was to add $550,000 to the $4,900,166 that Winchester gave to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center for the current fiscal year. However, after meeting with jail officials this week, it now appears the city's allocation will need to increase to at least $630,000.
When asked why the extra money would be necessary, Hoffman said, "Mainly inflation. Food costs have gone up about $200,000 ... and utility costs have gone up another $100,000 and change."
Hoffman said jail Superintendent Clay A. Corbin and his team have cut expenses where possible. For example, the jail at 141 Fort Collier Road in Frederick County is currently housing about 600 inmates, which is lower than its average daily population of more than 630, and that has allowed Corbin to temporarily close one of the jail's annex buildings.
However, there's no getting around the fact that inflation is hitting the jail hard.
The Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, which primarily holds inmates awaiting trial or serving a sentence of one year or less, is jointly funded by the four localities that utilize the facility — Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke and Fauquier. Additional money comes from the state and federal governments.
The jail's total budget for the current fiscal year is $25 million. That amount will most likely rise in FY2023, but by how much remains to be seen because the board that oversees the jail has not yet finalized its spending plan for the new fiscal year.
Even without the current wave of global inflation triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the costs associated with local incarceration have climbed steadily over the years. According to information from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, its operating budget for fiscal year 1991, when the total population for its member jurisdictions was about 130,000, was $3.4 million. By fiscal year 2020, the area's population had increased to nearly 215,000 and the jail's operating budget had climbed to $23 million.
Expenses are even more alarming at the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center, located next door to the jail at 145 Fort Collier Road.
The detention center has 32 beds to accommodate juvenile inmates from Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties. Its current operating budget of $3.1 million is expected to increase slightly to $3.2 million in FY2023.
Unlike the adult jail, which can temporarily close facilities and cut overtime costs if it experiences a decrease in inmates, Hoffman said the detention center has few money-saving options. Regardless of whether it is housing 32 inmates or just one, the center has to be fully staffed and functional at all times.
On Tuesday, Hoffman said the detention center, which has eight full-time employees, houses an average of seven juveniles per day — less than 25% of its capacity.
"It costs like a thousand dollars a day to keep someone in that facility," City Council member Corey Sullivan said. "And it has to be staffed 24/7 out there for seven kids?"
"There's a minimum number of people [needed] just to open the doors and keep it running," Hoffman replied.
The detention center has not been impacted by inflation nearly as badly as the adult jail, Hoffman said, but there are no quick and easy ways to reduce its daily operating expenses.
Winchester, which serves as the fiscal agent for the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center, allocated $470,635 to the facility for the current fiscal year. The city's proposed contribution for FY2023 will be determined in the coming weeks as City Council finalizes its spending plan for the new fiscal year.
For more information about the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, visit nradc.com. Details about the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center are available at winchesterva.gov/nrjdc.
