WINCHESTER — If you attended this year's Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester, you may have noticed a small production crew setting up film equipment in various locations throughout the city, including the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University and in front of the home of Winchester City Council member Les Veach.
That crew was shooting a movie called "Miss Valentine," a romantic comedy that took advantage of The Bloom's large crowds and celebrities for several of its scenes.
"Miss Valentine" is the latest offering from Capital Arts Entertainment in Los Angeles and The Film Studio at Shenandoah, a production house at Shenandoah University. The partnership previously produced the movies "Santa Girl" and "Cupid for Christmas," the latter of which is still available for streaming on Hulu.
According to a promotional release issued on Wednesday, "Miss Valentine" is a romantic comedy about Samantha, a teenager who has an onstage meltdown after winning her hometown's Miss Valentine Pageant. Years later, when an adult Samantha is working as a nurse in Chicago, her fiancé dumps her so she goes back home to live with her parents. She soon finds herself being wooed by her high school boyfriend and dealing with the lingering legend of her public freakout, all while the town's annual Valentine's celebration is taking place.
While shooting for the film was underway in early May, word got out about some of the actors playing supporting roles in the movie because producers were utilizing celebrities who were in town as guests of the Apple Blossom Festival. Those actors included Kate Flannery, best known for NBC's "The Office," and Ali Astin, the daughter of actor Sean Astin who appeared with her father in "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."
Another actor in "Miss Valentine" is a former festival guest. Marilu Henner, who starred in the TV shows "Taxi" and "Evening Shade," returned to Winchester to shoot scenes after participating in the 2019 edition of The Bloom.
On Wednesday, producers released the full cast list for "Miss Valentine." The film written by Patricia Harrington and directed by Blayne Weaver will star Paris Berelc ("Alexa and Katie," "Mighty Med") as Samantha and Luke Benward ("Cloud 9," "How to Eat Fried Worms") as her high school sweetheart. Additional supporting roles will feature Enrico Colantoni ("Veronica Mars," "Just Shoot Me"), Karen Maruyama ("The Jamie Foxx Show," "Arrested Development") and Pete Gardner ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "NCIS").
Producers of "Miss Valentine" include three people from Winchester: Weaver and Paul DiFranco, both of whom are on Shenandoah University's faculty and work with The Film Studio at Shenandoah, and Steve Nerangis, co-owner of the local Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and director of the film "Hammerjacks: The Rockumentary."
"Miss Valentine" is currently in post-production. Producers have not said when it will be released or if the movie is intended for theaters or at-home streaming services.
