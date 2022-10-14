WINCHESTER — The city's Central Downtown Infrastructure Improvement Project will continue on South Loudoun Street beginning Monday, according to a city government news release.
During construction, South Loudoun Street from Cork to Gerrard streets will be closed to parking and through traffic one block at a time (beginning at Cork Street) for approximately one month per block. Detour routes will be marked, but access will be maintained for local traffic and emergency vehicles only.
The Central Downtown Infrastructure Improvement Project is replacing all underground utility infrastructure in designated downtown areas, the release states. Construction began in March 2020 on North Loudoun Street, but several aspects of the project were delayed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated budget complaints.
To-date, the following areas are have been completed:
- N. Loudoun Street (Fairfax to Wyck)
- Washington Street (Boscawen to Piccadilly)
- Amherst Street (Braddock to Boscawen)
- Stewart Street (Boscawen to Amherst)
- Morgan Street
