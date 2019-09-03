WINCHESTER — Three people, including two firefighters, were injured in a fire at the Econo Lodge hotel at 1593 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) that was reported at 9:24 p.m on Friday.
The first firefighters arrived at 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from William E. Pifer III, an assistant fire marshal with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department. The fire occurred in a second-floor room of the two-floor hotel. The fire was contained at 9:40 p.m., and firefighters remained until about midnight overhauling and ventilating the structure.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued one person, and the fire was extinguished with fire extinguishers. Pifer didn’t say what the three people were hospitalized for. The cause of the fire, which caused approximately $2,500 in damages, is under investigation. One person was displaced due to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.