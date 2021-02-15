More than a month after being injured in a Sterling shooting, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Camron Gentry left Reston Hospital Center on Saturday afternoon.
As Gentry and his parents, Tony and Angelina Gentry of Stephens City, neared their car in the hospital’s north parking lot, dozens of community members and fellow law enforcement officers greeted them with a standing ovation, several holding signs with encouraging statements such as “Gentry Strong.”
“We’re very excited about it. He’s got a long road to recovery, but we’re so excited that he’s coming along as well as he is,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said. “It was a very, very serious injury that he sustained.”
Gentry, 26, also was cheered on by well-wishers along the route home. He and his family were escorted by first responders.
On the evening of Jan. 2, Gentry and two security guards were injured during a shooting at the Walmart in Dulles Crossing Plaza. The suspected shooter, 33-year-old Sterling resident Steven E. Thodos, has been charged with 11 felonies, including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.
Following the shooting, the Fraternal Order of Police Loudoun-Dulles Lodge 69 created a GoFundMe online fundraiser for Gentry that reached $100,000 after only three days. As of Saturday, the campaign had accrued $115,109 to support Gentry’s recovery efforts, which have so far included reconstructive surgery of his tibia and fibula as well as “a very extensive plastic surgery,” according to the GoFundMe page.
“We should all consider ourselves very blessed,” said Tim Ortwein, a Lodge 69 trustee. “We don’t have this type of incident happen very often, and so the support from the community has just been amazing on this.”
“Thank God he’s coming home,” said Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Phyllis Randall, who attended Gentry’s send off from the hospital. “There’s a whole county who have been thinking about him, praying for him and his family, supporting him, and we will continue to support him in any way possible. … [We] thank him and every law enforcement officer and first responders for their service.”
