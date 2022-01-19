WINCHESTER — A regional jail inmate is accused of scalding a fellow inmate in an argument related to microwave use.
Bryan Lee Signor was indicted by a Frederick Circuit Court grand jury on Jan. 6 on a malicious wounding charge over the attack. It occurred at 8:18 a.m. on Sept. 23 in a general population unit at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, according to jail investigator Kim Benson. She said in an interview that an inmate warming up a cup of water to make instant coffee removed Signor's cup of water from one of the microwaves that inmates share in the jail pod. While removing Signor's cup and placing it on top of the microwave, the inmate accidentally spilled some of the water.
Benson said Signor was nearby watching television and saw what happened and confronted the inmate who was sitting in his cell. They argued and Signor then threw his cup of of hot water in the inmate's face, according to Benson. She said she later watched the attack on jail surveillance video.
"I could see that Signor took his hot water and threw it at [the inmate] which instantly burned his face," Benson said. "He got him in the nose and around the eye. It was pretty bad."
Benson said the inmate was treated at the jail. She was unsure if the scalding will cause scarring. Signor and the inmate, who is serving time for a drug conviction, are now kept in separate areas of the jail.
Signor, 55, of Frederick County, has been at the jail since June 22, 2020, on a pending felony probation violation charge. He is due back in court on the malicious wounding charge at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Benson, who has worked at the jail since 2012 and worked in corrections since 1999, said inmate-on-inmate attacks at the jail are rare. The are about 550 inmates and 200 staff at the jail including about 150 correctional officers. Besides Frederick County, the facility at 141 Fort Collier Road in the county serves Winchester as well as Clarke, Fauquier counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.