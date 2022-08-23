WINCHESTER — A Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center inmate died Saturday after a medical emergency, according to news release from jail Superintendent Clay Corbin.
At 1:44 p.m., the release states that a jail employee found 52-year-old Tina Johnson “in medical distress in the Medical unit and immediately declared a medical emergency.” Within 15 seconds, the release states jail officers and medical staff began administering CPR and utilized a defibrillator until EMS workers arrived.
Johnson was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. despite “exhaustive efforts” by jail staff, EMS workers and Winchester Medical Center Staff, the release states.
The jail’s investigator notified Johnson’s family of her death.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Corbin states in the release.
Johnson was booked in the jail on Aug. 17 for a felony probation violation charge.
All deaths at the jail are the subject of three independent investigations, the release states. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation at the hospital while the jail’s investigator reported to the facility the night of the death. The death was also reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which the release states is standard procedure.
