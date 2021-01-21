WINCHESTER — A coronavirus outbreak involving 155 inmates led to a mass relocation at the regional jail Tuesday.
The move took 10 to 12 hours, according to Clay Corbin, superintendent of the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road in Frederick County. The inmates separated into three pods: one for diagnosed inmates, one for inmates exposed to diagnosed inmates who haven't tested positive, and one for inmates who haven't tested positive or been exposed to diagnosed inmates.
The move came after 540 of the 648 inmates at the jail were tested for COVID-19 by the Virginia Army National Guard on Saturday. New inmates, who isolate from the general population for 15 days in a separate pod, and inmates who had previously tested positive within the last 90 days weren't tested.
Corbin said just five of the 155 have displayed virus symptoms and all were minor symptoms. Inmates who test positive regularly have their pulse and temperature taken and are hospitalized if they show serious symptoms. Six of the 187 jail employees — 152 staff are correctional officers — were diagnosed in Saturday's tests. Corbin said none of them experienced symptoms of the deadly virus, which has killed over 2 million people worldwide, including 402,000 Americans, since the pandemic began about 13 months ago.
Before the latest tests, at least 90 inmates and 60 staff had tested positive since March. None have gotten seriously ill.
Due to their often cramped conditions, jails and prisons have traditionally been incubators for disease and the pandemic has hit them hard. Nationally, 510,000 inmates and staff have been infected and 2,200 have died, according to the New York Times coronavirus database.
The risk worries family and friends of inmates at the jail, including Amanda Underwood. Her fiancé, Jason Scott Light, has been incarcerated since June for a probation revocation related to low-level drug convictions and a pharmacy burglary. In an interview last week, Underwood said the 36-year-old Light is a cancer survivor and worries his imprisonment could become a death sentence if he contracts the virus.
"The conditions they are living in are ridiculous," she said. "They're people, not caged animals."
Corbin said he understands relatives of inmates are worried, but staff takes the virus seriously. Officers have been disciplined for not wearing masks and inmates are now required to wear masks when outside their cells. They have been issued two cloth masks, which they rotate wearing when the masks are cleaned in the laundry every three days. Staff recently received 7,000 to 8,000 N-95 masks, which are the most effective in protecting against the virus.
Corbin said staff at the jail — which house inmates charged or convicted in Winchester as well as Clarke, Fauquier and Frederick counties — have a moral and legal obligation to provide maximum protection to inmates.
"They're human beings. No different than us," he said. "For us to show deliberate indifference, that's really contrary to our success."
After the pandemic declaration in March, about 60 inmates with non-violent charges or convictions who were at high risk of contracting the virus or were within 60 days of their release date were released early. The move reduced the jail's average daily population by about 20%, but it has crept back near the five-year average in the last few months. Corbin said a list of up to 90 high-risk inmates is being prepared for judges and prosecutors for early release.
Besides the relocation, cleaning at the jail has increased, and new inmates in the 15-day pod will now be tested for COVID-19 eight to 10 days into their stay to prevent infections when they move to the general population.
Despite the new efforts, with staff coming and going each day, Corbin acknowledged limiting COVID-19 infections is challenging. "You try to quell the curve and you try to keep the instances low, but I don't know how you stop the spread," he said.
