WINCHESTER — In between cutting and hanging Hardie Plank siding on a home renovation project in Strasburg with Total Remodeling Services, 18-year-old Nyles Cassimere said he could one day see himself calling the shots on these types of jobs.
Cassimere, a recent Handley High School graduate, has grown to love carpentry and the idea of possibly having his own construction company.
He discovered his passion for construction in Winchester Public Schools, where he finished his last two years of high school after moving to the area from Florida in 2020.
Cassimere took two carpentry classes at Handley High School and then participated in work-based learning programs in the school division's new Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, a Career & Technical Education facility for students that focuses on preparing them for jobs in health care, technology or skilled labor.
“Without those classes, I’d be lost right now. I’d have no idea what career I wanted to go into,” he said. “It really helped me figure out what I wanted to go into.”
Cassimere was one of 170 Handley students who participated in some sort of programming at the Innovation Center during its first year of operation, according to WPS Work-Based Learning Coach Sara Weinstein. The state-of-the-art center, located in a renovated elementary school at 536 Jefferson St., opened at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Part of Weinstein's job is to connect with local business owners and help students connect with them. She also helps students with job shadowing opportunities and internships.
“The instructional culture at the Innovation Center is interdisciplinary and organized into industry themes where Career & Technical Education (CTE) teachers, core academic teachers, and students work together on authentic, real-world problems,” the WPS website states.
Students at the Innovation Center take one CTE course and one core class. All Handley students are given an opportunity to have an experience at the Innovation Center. Evening classes are available for adult training as a part of a partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College.
"The Innovation Center has been a huge part of making sure the focus stays in the trades,” Weinstein said. “I think the pandemic showed how important the trades are.”
Cassimere said he began working when he was 15 years old. He had jobs in fast food and retail before graduating from Handley in June. He said he wanted to earn his own money and not “be a leech” off his parents.
But when it came time to think about what he was going to do after graduation, he knew he didn't want to bounce around from job to job.
“I really thought about how carpentry has a lot of longevity to it. This will be here forever — there’s always going to be someone who needs a repair done or someone who needs something built. There’s always going to be a job for me,” he said. “I want to have a successful career in the future, so it was really important that I found that longevity.”
Total Remodeling Systems CEO John Willingham, who hired Cassimere, served on Winchester City Council when the Innovation Center initiative was in its infancy. He now employs two of its students.
“Not every kid wants to go to college, and we saw kids who lived in our community or who wanted to be in our community but didn’t have a pathway for success,” Willingham said. “So, to be able to part of that original part and now to hire guys into our system, it’s so fulfilling. It feels great to be a part of this and to see these opportunities open up for students.”
Weinstein agreed, adding that students are beginning to understand more and more that there are career options that don't require going to college.
“I think whatever a student wants to do is what they want to do, but showing them that college is not the only option has been so enlightening,” she said. “We’re showing them, while they're in the Innovation Center, all of these opportunities that are out there and then getting them in the door. I think it’s huge.”
