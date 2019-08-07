WINCHESTER — For the first time, the city government has purchased a fire truck for use by one of its volunteer fire and rescue companies.
The $1,029,341 ladder truck was delivered to Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company on Thursday afternoon, four years after city officials initially proposed buying emergency equipment to ease the fundraising burden on fire station volunteers.
Winchester’s fire and rescue companies are operated by a mix of volunteers and paid professionals. Volunteers host fundraisers to buy emergency vehicles and accessories for the stations, but as costs rise and volunteer numbers dwindle, it becomes harder to raise enough cash to adequately protect city residents and properties.
“A million dollars is a lot of money,” Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Chief Tim Clark said on Tuesday. “That’s a lot to manage for a volunteer organization.”
City Manager Eden Freeman said the local government was able to buy the ladder truck without creating any new debt or putting a financial burden on taxpayers. The entire $1,029,341 was pulled from money on hand in Winchester’s general fund, which serves as the city’s savings account, and City Hall will also cover the vehicle’s insurance costs.
“It’s one of the best things that has happened in a long time,” Clark said. “It’s an amazing piece of apparatus.”
Eddie McClellan, assistant chief of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department, said the new ladder truck should last at least 20 years with proper maintenance.
The vehicle is a 2019 Pierce Enforcer with a ladder that extends 105 feet vertically or 100 feet horizontally, making it capable of eclipsing Winchester’s tallest buildings, McClellan said. The vehicle weighs 72,000 pounds, has a 505-horsepower diesel engine, carries five firefighters and is 40 feet long, 8 feet wide and 12 feet tall. It was custom built by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing Inc., and consultant Tom Shand of Frederick County visited the production plant during the vehicle’s assembly to make sure it conformed to Winchester’s specifications.
Shand first volunteered his services in 2014 to perform a needs study for the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department, then stayed on to help design and oversee the building of the ladder truck.
“He’s been a godsend to the city and the department for making sure we got the truck that we need,” McClellan said. “His expertise really helped us out.”
Even though it has finally arrived in Winchester, the truck isn’t ready for action. Volunteers and career firefighters need to be trained to operate the apparatus, then the truck goes to Maryland for professional mounting of about $170,000 in new equipment bought by Rouss volunteers. That means the vehicle probably won’t be ready for public service until at least early September.
Freeman said she is pleased with how the ladder truck’s purchase resulted from an innovative partnership between the city and its fire and rescue volunteers, and she hopes future partnerships will benefit Winchester’s three other volunteer companies: Friendship, Shawnee and South End.
“It’s something that we’re all very, very proud of,” she said.
“With the city buying the apparatus and us [the volunteers] putting the best equipment we can get on it, it’s a great marriage,” Clark added. “We’re hoping it’s the start of a great thing.”
