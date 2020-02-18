WINCHESTER — InnoVault, a co-working/event space slated to open in mid-March in the former Farmers and Merchants Bank building on the Loudoun Street Mall, has some features not found in a typical office environment.
Perks include access to a speakeasy-like bar in the basement and a video blogging (vlogging) studio in an old bank vault with a green screen and special lights.
Alex Skinner, InnoVault’s founding partner, hopes that a co-working space like InnoVault encourages people to stay in Winchester and helps the city grow.
Skinner relocated from Mongolia about a year ago after working in real estate in Asia for the past 10 years. He focused on commercial real estate but over time became interested in the co-working space market, so he created two co-working spaces in Mongolia.
Winchester landed on Skinner’s radar because his business partner is from the area.
“I was looking at pictures, and I can see Winchester is starting to come up,” Skinner said recently. “This is perfect, this is what we need, because everyone I spoke to, again, they said everyone comes to [Shenandoah University] and they do these great programs and they leave.”
He said InnoVault is ideal for someone who works from home and may want a more business-like environment or more contact with the community. It also could benefit someone who owns a small business and wants to reduce overhead or a young entrepreneur who wants to launch a project.
InnoVault is about 9,000-square-feet, with an 1,100-square-foot grand Banking Hall on the building’s main floor that can be transformed into a special events venue for weddings or arts events as well as business seminars or meetings. The hall has high ceilings, exposed brickwork, bank vault doors and a stage area.
“It really is here to again bring back all the talent, all the skill that is kind of needed in Winchester back into Old Town,” said Skinner, who added that he’s passionate about helping young entrepreneurs find the resources they need to “get their passion projects going.”
InnoVault has three memberships. The first allows a person to work in an open space with internet access, printing, refreshments, business library and breakout space, from Monday to Saturday for a monthly fee of $199. A part-timer package of 10 days per month is available for $125, and a basic $5 per month membership allows members to bolt-on days at $20 per day as needed. InnoVault can accommodate 56 “flex” members.
Members can upgrade to work at their own reserved desk or have their own office space. There are seven offices and 18 desks available. Upgrading to have a desk with lockable storage is $340 monthly, while renting a furnished 120-square-foot office is $690 monthly.
Skinner said he plans to offer college students a discounted package.
He added that when public events are held at InnoVault, members will receive a reduced entry fee.
InnoVault is located in a building that dates to 1902. In December 2017, the property was purchased for $2.7 million by a group of investors. The managing partners are Bill McIntosh and Coe Eldredge.
For more information about InnoVault, visit www.innovault.space or follow its social media pages at @inno_vault on Twitter and @innovault.coworking on Facebook.
