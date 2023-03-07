WINCHESTER — A major change is coming to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC): the retirement of the correctional facility’s Capt. Patty Barr.
Barr’s career in corrections began in 1987 at what was then a regional jail for women in Clarke County. She eventually became one of the first women to hold a series of leadership positions at NRADC, which opened in 1991 at 141 Fort Collier Road in Frederick County.
“I look at her as a pioneer in this field that was male-dominated two decades ago. She’s been the most influential component of female leadership,” NRADC Superintendent Clay Corbin said. “And she’s an institution. She could easily have been superintendent, but she was phasing out of her time here.”
At NRADC, Barr has led investigations and overseen internal affairs. She’s currently second in command at the medium-security facility that houses an average of 600 inmates (that number has declined to around 530 in recent months due to bail reform laws). On March 31, she will retire after 30 years there. The facility serves the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick and Fauquier.
Barr’s colleagues say her knowledge and skill set are irreplaceable. Since 2014, she’s hired 90% of the jail’s sworn staff (command staff that are law-enforcement trained). Corbin was once supervised by her.
Twenty years ago, Barr began to assume leadership roles at NRADC. Today, four of the six who hold command positions are women, courtesy of Barr’s trailblazing efforts.
“A lot of times some of the (female) officers will come to me because they trust to ask me a question, saying, ‘I don’t want to go to anyone else,’” said Barr, 55, in a recent interview. “You see more females applying for positions now than you did 35 years ago. I just recently had one female tell me how much she looks up to me.”
She has witnessed many changes in community corrections since her career began in the 1980s, both in terms of more women seeking employment in corrections and law enforcement, as well as jail and prison reform.
Barr, who grew up and attended high school in Clarke County, initially envisioned herself “going out on the road,” slang for working as a deputy for the state or local police, but instead took a job at a jail that served women.
Relationships with inmates, and helping them to affect change in their lives, kept her coming to work each day, she said.
Jail and prison systems have been plagued with staff shortages since the pandemic. Clear-eyed about character, Corbin credits Barr with keeping NRADC — with its more than 200 employees — well-staffed in recent years.
“I’ve been amazed at how well we are doing with hiring and I attribute that to her because that is one of her gifts,” Corbin said. “She’s a human lie detector. Her legacy will live on. It’s hard to quantify the changes she’s seen.”
