When the lawyer for insurrection suspect and Clarke County resident Thomas Edward Caldwell sought in July to move his client's trial from Washington, D.C., to U.S. District Court in Alexandria, the request was emphatically denied.
"Caldwell has not put forth a scrap of evidence to support his claims of jury bias, and his motion to transfer venue is denied," U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta wrote in rejecting the motion from attorney David W. Fischer.
But Mehta left open the possibility that the request could be made again, and Fischer refiled a change-of-venue motion on Friday. Caldwell's trial is scheduled to begin in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia in July 11.
The first motion asserted Caldwell — charged with 10 others in January with seditious conspiracy for allegedly plotting an armed attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection — was being falsely accused of being a white supremacist and was the "victim of D.C.-based systemic race-baiting."
In asserting D.C. residents couldn't judge Caldwell impartially because of their hatred of former President Donald J. Trump, Fischer's first motion made a number of claims. Among them:
- "Perpetrators of the Holocaust were socialists" not fascists because the Nazi party was officially known as The National Socialist German Workers Party.
- Black people started the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in which up to 300 Black people were killed by white mobs after a Black man stepped on a white woman's foot in an elevator. Fischer said "modern-day race charlatans" called it a massacre.
- D.C. residents were wrong to question Trump for falsely asserting that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychlorquine cures the coronavirus.
The latest motion relies on a multi-district phone survey of 1,500 potential jurors conducted on behalf of Caldwell and co-defendant Connie Meggs by In Lux Researchm, a California-based research company. Besides D.C., potential jurors were surveyed in the U.S. District court regions of the Eastern District of Virginia, which includes Alexandria, the Eastern District of North Carolina and Middle District of Florida. Questions included:
- Are you more likely to find a defendant charged with crimes for activities on Jan. 6 guilty or not guilty or is it too early to decide?
- Do you believe the individuals who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 planned to do it in advance or decided to do it that day?
- Do you believe the events of Jan. 6 were racially motivated?
An overview of the study findings by In Lux founder Lindsay Olson that was included in Fischer's motion concluded the D.C. community is "saturated" with potential jurors "who harbor actual bias" against the defendants.
"While the test areas differ from each other in geographic location, demographic composition and political party alignment, the three other test areas produced remarkably similar results on most questions in the survey with the D.C. community standing apart," Olson wrote. "The D.C. community attitude towards the events of January 6th and toward all defendants associated with these events proves to be a outlier."
Besides the survey results, Fischer said many D. C. residents feared for their safety and were personally affected by the riot. The area around the Capitol was closed to traffic for weeks after the attack. While some of the insurrectionists carried Confederate flags and one wore a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt, Fischer said it was unfair to believe some of the defendants are white supremacists.
"The notion that four out of 10 [potential] jurors would assume that J6 was 'racially motivated' is disturbing and incorrect," Fischer wrote. "The defendants should not have to prove that they are not racists."
Caldwell, a 66-year-old retired Navy commander, is accused of assisting the Oathkeepers, a far-right militia comprised of current or former military members or police officers. He has proclaimed his innocence.
“I’m absolutely outraged," Caldwell told Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he was charged in January. "They don’t have any proof and I am innocent and we can prove my innocence."
