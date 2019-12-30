Interested in the
Christmas Bird Count?
The Christmas Bird Count was started 120 years by New York ornithologist Frank Chapman, as a sort of protest to the longtime holiday tradition of hunting birds.
This year’s count is being conducted from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5 with tens of thousands of volunteers gathering on designated days in all 50 states and in parts of Canada and Mexico.
The local count is coordinated by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society, a chapter of The National Audubon Society Inc. The nonprofit serves Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, and also portions of Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock.
Local birders wishing to participate in next year’s count should keep the second Saturday in December clear, and watch the Shenandoah Audubon website at www.audubon-nsvas.org for announcements.
