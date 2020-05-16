WINCHESTER — Interim City Manager Mary T. Price has appointed Hadden Culp of Woodstock as the city’s Interim Fire and Rescue Chief.
Culp will temporarily replace Chief William Garrett on June 1 while the city completes the recruitment and hiring process for a permanent chief.
Garrett resigned his position on April 24, less than a year after being hired.
Culp retired from the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department in 2011 after 34 years of service.
Culp has extensive experience in operations, emergency management, training, and human resources with the combination (volunteer and career) fire and rescue system in Prince William County. During his tenure with Prince William County, Culp served as a front-line firefighter, hazardous materials officer, public information officer, training officer, personnel officer and fire marshal.
Culp has an associate’s degree in fire science technology, a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in human resource management. He has also completed the Executive Fire Officer program offered by U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.