BERRYVILLE — Nineteen businesses and organizations are listed on a new website showing they are taking precautions to help customers and visitors stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The website, www.OpenAndSafeNSV.biz, is a joint project of the Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester economic development offices, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center and Winchester/Frederick County Tourism. It publicizes businesses that have taken a pledge to abide by Virginia Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in trying to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
That is just one project that Felicia Hart, Clarke County’s interim director of economic development and tourism, has worked on since she started her job in March.
A Virginia Tourism Corp. (VTC) survey revealed that “consumers are doing their research” by going online to find out which businesses are open and taking health precautions, Hart said. Consumers also want to know what precautions businesses expect them to take while visiting, she said.
However, businesses have been “having a hard time” getting that information out publicly, Hart told the county’s Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) during a joint meeting this week.
All of the 19 businesses and organizations so far listed on the website are in either Winchester or Frederick or Clarke counties. Hart hopes more will take advantage of it.
Clarke County aims to hire a full-time economic development and tourism director to place more emphasis on those realms.
Hart, the former community development and tourism director in Front Royal, has applied for the job.
The IDA and EDAC met to be updated on continuing efforts to attract and retain businesses and increase tourism. Hart outlined numerous projects in which she has been involved.
Along with helping to develop the website, those projects have included working with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, its member localities and GO Virginia (the Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity in Each Region) to try and develop new programs to benefit businesses.
A “virtual town hall” for restaurants recently was held in cooperation with Lord Fairfax. Hart said she came up with the idea from discussions she had with local restaurant owners about how they have fared during the pandemic. The program enabled owners and chefs to connect with peers, learn about economic development efforts, talk with Lord Fairfax Health District officials, discuss labor issues and try to find sources for necessary business items.
Hart said she has talked weekly with Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Virginia Economic Developers Association and VTC representatives to learn about companies interested in moving to Virginia and discuss federal funding opportunities for potential projects. She also has been having discussions with a family-run business interested in possibly coming to the county, she said.
Clarke County recently obtained almost $1.3 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help the county and its towns pay expenses toward controlling COVID-19. County officials have voiced interest in using some of that money to help businesses.
Hart said she has been exploring what types of incentive or assistance programs might be useful, but she did not elaborate. She said she has regularly contacted local businesses to find out their needs and what they believe the county might do to help them.
She plans to visit them in person when the pandemic subsides enough, she said.
