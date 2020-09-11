WINCHESTER — The city’s Fire and Rescue Department has ended the practice of sending a single person to the scene of a fire.
That’s according to interim Fire and Rescue Chief Hadden Culp, who told City Council this week that staffing and scheduling problems have been addressed to the point where driver-only responses have been eliminated.
“I’m very proud that has taken place,” Culp said.
An alarming report released in April by Emergency Services Consulting International of Chantilly determined the city’s Fire and Rescue Department “is stressed and some kind of intervention needs to occur.”
The report brought to light a fractured relationship between the department and Rouss City Hall. Fire and Rescue personnel had long accused city officials of creating a demoralizing environment that led to high employee turnover, while city administrators were frustrated trying to manage four fire and rescue stations that are owned by volunteers who have informally agreed to provide services to Winchester.
According to the ESCI study, the last time the Fire and Rescue Department managed to fill all of its administrative and career positions was on Jan. 30, 2017. That lasted just 28 days, and the department has been understaffed ever since. The department is authorized to have a total of 65 full-time personnel at its four stations. It currently has eight vacancies.
Five different people have been at the helm of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department over the past three years: chiefs Allen Baldwin and William A. Garrett, and interim chiefs Culp, Frank Wright and Scott Kensinger.
After taking office on June 1, Culp was immediately tasked with implementing the report’s suggestions for improvement, and he said on Tuesday there have been several positive developments over the past three months.
Perhaps the biggest improvement is the abandonment of driver-only responses, a situation the began in 2018 due to staffing shortages within the department. Culp said a minimum of two people now respond to every fire call, even if it requires overtime.
“A mid-range plan is in development to fill vacancies in the department and improve employee retention,” Culp stated in a summary submitted this week to City Council. “Aggressive recruitment is underway to fill open positions and address pending retirements over the next year through an over-hire system.”
Culp said he is also working to finalize a formal service agreement between the city and its volunteer companies, and he is updating a Paid Time Off (PTO) policy that acknowledges career firefighters and paramedics work more hours per month than other city employees.
“A new officer development program has been established and implemented to enhance upward mobility for members and build upon internal succession planning and firefighter retention efforts,” Culp added.
Other areas of concern that are being addressed by Culp include annual training for emergency personnel, a review program to ensure paramedics are providing quality and timely patient care, and measures to improve the productivity of the city Fire Marshal’s Office.
Culp said the improvements reflect “good progress,” but there are still many challenges ahead before the Fire and Rescue Department will be fully staffed and adequately prepared to respond to emergencies.
“I appreciate your leadership,” Councilor Kim Herbstritt told Culp.
Culp is expected to update council on the department’s progress in another three months.
