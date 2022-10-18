BERRYVILLE — An internationally renowned concert pianist will visit Berryville this weekend.
Brian Ganz will perform with the Main Street Chamber Orchestra (MCSO) during a concert of Mozart compositions at 4 p.m. Saturday at Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St.
The orchestra will be conducted by its music director, Jon Goldberg.
According to his online biography, Ganz is a piano faculty member at both the Peabody Conservatory and St. Mary's College of Maryland, where he is artist-in-residence. He has appeared as soloist with prominent orchestras such as the St. Louis Symphony, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the Baltimore Symphony, the National Philharmonic, the National Symphony, the City of London Sinfonia and the Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra. He also has performed with leading conductors such as Leonard Slatkin, Marin Alsop, Mstislav Rostropovich, Piotr Gajewski and Yoel Levi.
Reviews by newspapers worldwide have described Ganz's performances as intense yet exhilarating and joyful.
Saturday's program will include the Piano Concerto #20 in d minor, the Symphony #40 in g minor and the Overture to Cosi Fan Tutte.
Ganz, an honorary MSCO advisory board member, suggested the d minor concerto to Goldberg. It's one of only two minor key concertos among Mozart's 27 works for piano and orchestra.
And, "it is one of Mozart’s most overtly dramatic works," said advisory board member Diana Kincannon. She said the opening of its final movement "flashes Mozart’s dramatic sensibilities, and the ending turns the harrowing minor key to major, bringing the work to a spirited and festive close."
The second half of the program will be devoted to Mozart’s Symphony #40 in g minor.
"This is perhaps Mozart’s most famous and well-loved composition," Kincannon said. It's one that appeals to people of all ages, she said, enabling them to take "a dark journey through the soul" and interpret their innermost feelings and emotions.
Saturday's concert is part of the orchestra's “Masterworks Series.” General admission tickets are $35 and available online through Eventbrite at www.mainstreetchamberorchestra.org. However, concert-goers under 18 years of age will be admitted for free.
A nonprofit arts organization based in Berryville, the orchestra's mission to bring excellent classical music to Berryville/Clarke County and the surrounding region.
MCSO musicians include violist Jason Diggs, pianist Helena Goldberg, cellist Vasily Popov, bassoonist Ryan D. Romine, bassist Donovan Stokes, violinist Akemi Takayama and clarinetist Garrick Zoster. The orchestra also welcomes top professional musicians throughout the region.
Goldberg, as its leader, "believes that classical music has the ability to reach across the barriers that divide society and unite us in our common humanity and love of beautiful music," said Kincannon.
Next up on the orchestra's itinerary is a free family holiday concert being planned in December. It will feature a narrated performance of Clement Clarke Moore's “The Night Before Christmas."
