CLEAR BROOK — More than 60 state and local officials on Wednesday were given a rare peek of the quarry and tunnel that will supply the new Henry F. Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant with water.
The tour marked one of the last times people would be able to walk through the dry quarry. Within a month, groundwater will rise and fill the water intake tunnel and quarry pathways.
“A month from now, we are out of the pit, and it will start to fill up with water,” Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence explained. “And then we’ll never go down there again.”
Water from the quarry — known as the East Pit Quarry — will then be treated and turned into drinking water at the adjacent $32 million Sliwinski plant, which is slated for completion in April. The plant will draw water from the East Pit Quarry and eventually from a second quarry, both of which are owned by Carmeuse Lime and Stone. The plant will be capable of producing 8 million gallons of treated water per day. As the community’s need for water grows, Frederick Water also will have the ability to draw water from Opequon Creek.
Frederick Water serves more than 17,000 residential, commercial and industrial accounts in the community.
Participants on Wednesday’s tour were shuttled from a parking lot at Stonewall Park, where the new plant is located on Hot Run Drive just north of the new ball fields, to the East Pit Quarry, which is 450 feet deep and can store approximately 2 billion gallons of water.
Frederick Water Superintendent of Construction Charlie Miller said the quarry has existed for decades and that Carmeuse is finished mining it. When mining operations were taking place, Carmeuse had to stop groundwater from filling up the quarry. Now that Carmeuse is no longer using the quarry, it will fill up with groundwater at a rate of about 1.5 million gallons per day, he said.
Using a flashlight, Miller guided tour participants through the water intake tunnel, which is located 300 feet below the edge of the quarry. The 10-foot tall, horseshoe-shaped tunnel extends 300 feet horizontally into rock. As people made their way through the dark tunnel, they splashed in puddles formed by groundwater that was seeping in.
In a few weeks, the tunnel will be completely flooded, Lawrence said. Once that happens, the tunnel will enable Frederick Water to pump millions of gallons of water each day from the quarry to the treatment plant.
Judith McCann-Slaughter, who represents the Stonewall District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, where the quarries and new plant are located, and 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, said they were impressed by the operation and efforts to plan for the community’s future needs.
“Just the opportunity of providing water into the future is pretty awesome,” McCann-Slaughter said. “It’s pretty amazing. The shafts running through all of those layers of rock is pretty phenomenal.”
Saint Albans, W.Va.-based Order Construction is building the plant and its associated pipelines.
Frederick Water broke ground on the new treatment plant in March. Along with a 28,000-square-foot, pre-engineered metal building, the facility will include two 250,000-gallon clearwell tanks, a water pump station and a sanitary sewer pump station to discharge less than 1% treatment waste to the sanitary sewer system. The plant will be highly automated and capable of running unmanned. It will operate based on water demand, but it can run 24/7.
“I think it’s pretty incredible,” Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said. “A huge asset for the county.”
