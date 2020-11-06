BERRYVILLE — Results of an outside investigation reveal allegations of employee mistreatment, including forced resignations of experienced workers and derogatory name-calling, at the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) were unfounded.
County Administrator Chris Boies said the investigation, done by the Tysons Corner law firm of IslerDare PC, was finished Wednesday night.
The county’s Board of Social Services reviewed the investigation’s results Friday afternoon during an approximately 90-minute closed session, called to discuss matters involving specific personnel. The Clarke County Board of Supervisors reviewed the results privately during its monthly work session on Thursday.
After Friday’s meeting, the boards jointly released a statement that “after careful review of all of the allegations made, the investigation revealed no evidence that would sustain claims of discrimination under the law based on race or age.”
However, “the investigation did identify areas for improvement including increased employee training, better communication to employees and more defined internal processes,” the statement read.
“There seemed to be processes and procedures (within the agency) that some people didn’t know existed, or didn’t take advantage of,” if they had concerns about personnel or compensation matters, Interim DSS Director David Ash said after the meeting.
Ash, a retired county administrator, will immediately being working on making those improvements, the statement read.
In early October, the DSS board initiated the probe and put Brittany Heine, who then was the agency’s director but had submitted her resignation effective Oct. 23, on paid administrative leave. Boies has said he understands Heine, who had headed the agency since August 2018, resigned after accepting a job elsewhere.
The board took those actions after The Winchester Star notified Boies about two anonymous letters the newspaper received alleging that various DSS employees had been mistreated by Heine and/or other employees. At least some of the employees quit or felt they had to resign to avoid being fired.
Heine could not be reached for comment because The Star does not have her contact information.
According to the boards’ statement, an IslerDare investigator interviewed 12 current and former DSS employees as well as reviewed “hundreds of pages of documents related to the complaints. The investigator was provided full access to all documents related to the complaints. All current and former employees the investigator requested to interview did agree to be interviewed.”
“The Clarke County Board of Supervisors and Clarke County Board of Social Services take all allegations of any type of discrimination seriously,” the statement read. “Both boards supported a thorough and independent investigation and feel that is what was accomplished. Clarke County supports a healthy work environment for all employees.”
A search for a new DSS director is under way. The county is advertising the position.
“The Board of Social Services will ... work with the new director, once hired, to ensure proper follow-through of these (sought) improvements, and regular updates will be provided to the board on an ongoing basis moving forward,” the statement added.
Officials on Friday did not know how much IslerDare will be paid for its services. The firm worked on an hourly basis and has not yet billed the county, Boies said. The expense will be paid out of a DSS contingency fund, he said.
