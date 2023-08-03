WINCHESTER — When you hear the term “human trafficking,” you probably think about people being exploited in large cities or foreign countries.
You may be surprised to learn that human trafficking is happening right here, right now, in the Winchester area.
Investigator Zack Hawkins of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has devoted his career to finding criminals who exploit others and helping the victims who have had their lives upended.
During an interview on Wednesday, Hawkins said there are two forms of human trafficking: labor and sex.
“Both are prevalent in this area,” he said.
Traffickers are rarely kidnappers who snatch strangers from the streets, Hawkins said. Rather, they are friends, acquaintances or loved ones who gain a victim’s trust only to exploit them for personal gain.
“It’s most likely going to be somebody they [the victims] met online or somebody in the community,” Hawkins said.
“They’re teachers, they’re coaches, they’re people involved in the church, they’re family members, they’re neighbors, they’re acquaintances,” said Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. A.J. Singhas. “They’re not big, scary monsters coming onto the playground that kids have never met.”
“It’s the people that you least expect,” added Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
In order for Hawkins to track down predators, he has to go online and pretend to be one. He adopts the online persona of a pedophile or sexual deviant to see if anyone will offer him access to a child or adult he can abuse.
In many cases, Hawkins said, the people he connects with during his undercover operations are parents who are prostituting their own kids — sometimes for drugs or money, sometimes for other children the parents can molest themselves. For this reason, Hawkins frequently claims to be the parent of a child he is willing to let others abuse if he can molest their kid in return.
“We’ve been able to make some pretty decent cases [against predators],” Hawkins said.
v v v
Human trafficking is complex and happens in many ways.
“It could be a drug-related issue, it could be that a juvenile is offered for sex in exchange for money,” Millholland said on Wednesday.
“For human trafficking, you need one of three elements,” Hawkins said. “You need force, fraud or coercion.”
Fraud is most frequently associated with labor trafficking, where victims — frequently people from other countries who are not legal residents of the United States — are forced to work for little or no pay because they have been told terrible things will happen to them or their families if they don’t comply. Hawkins said people who fall prey to labor traffickers are usually adults who were lied to in order to get them to sign on, and they don’t realize they’ve been tricked until they’re under the trafficker’s control.
“When you get into sex trafficking, you have coercion or force,” Hawkins said. “The biggest thing in our area is coercion, and it’s mostly drug coercion. That’s how commercial sex workers around here are being controlled.”
He explained that traffickers have a talent for finding people with unfulfilled needs, be it for affection, friendship, a parental figure or drugs. They offer to fill those needs in exchange for the victim providing a sexual service, either to the traffickers or paying customers.
Before the victims realize what’s happening, they’re being controlled by traffickers.
“Unfortunately, adults and children are a commodity that you can continue to sell over and over again,” Singhas said on Wednesday. “That’s the reality.”
In the Winchester area, Hawkins and Singhas said commercial sex workers, most of whom are being trafficked, range in age from 15 to 50. Their traffickers usually keep them in compliance by plying them with drugs that flow into the region from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., but there are also cases where victims are brought to America with the promise of a better life only to be forced to provide sex in order to survive and protect their loved ones back home.
In nearby West Virginia, Hawkins said, sexual exploitation tends to be more familial.
“That’s where your family members are trading their children for drugs or money or a place to stay, things like that,” he said.
“You wouldn’t believe how many people post pictures of their kids [online],” Millholland added.
Hawkins said he went online Tuesday with his undercover ruse of offering his own child for sex. By Wednesday morning, he had heard from three potential customers.
v v v
One reason victims of human trafficking suffer in silence is because they think no one will help them. Part of that is due to the lies they are told by their traffickers, but part of it is also because of how law enforcement has historically treated exploited sex workers as if they were criminals.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office officials say they don’t operate that way.
“They are victims of what happened,” Hawkins said. “Men and women who are trafficked or working alone, we want them to see us as an avenue of escape, somebody they can rely on. We want them to be able to have a relationship with us where they can share things without fear of being in trouble. Hopefully we can then get them resources to get them out of their situations.”
It can be hard to get that message to the sex workers, though, either because they’ve been cut off from the world around them or because they’re too distrustful to believe anyone would want to help them.
“Our problem is, too, we’re not native speakers of most of their languages so we can’t reassure them of those things,” Hawkins said. “They come with either preconceived notions of law enforcement from their homeland or believe what these people are telling them, so that’s another hurdle we have to get through.”
With so many barriers stopping police from reaching victims, Hawkins said, “We need citizens that want to help. ... Even if you just think it’s something, call us because we’d rather come out and verify it.”
Tipsters can also contact the Polaris Project, which is a national organization committed to fighting human trafficking in the United States. Its toll-free number is 888-373-7888.
If you’re not sure what you should be looking for, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has a list of things that could indicate a person is being trafficked:
Appearing malnourished
Appearing injured or having signs of physical abuse
Avoiding eye contact, social interaction and law enforcement
Responding in ways that seem rehearsed or scripted
Lacking identification documentation
Lacking personal possessions
Common locations for exploitation, especially sex trafficking, include truck stops, rest areas, hotels and motels, so Hawkins advises keeping a close eye on those places.
Sometimes, Millholland said, trafficking occurs in parking lots and along roadsides, but nefarious situations can be easy to recognize if you know what you’re looking for.
“If you ever drive up a road and you see a car parked and a tractor-trailer parked, use a little common sense,” Millholland said. “Wherever the deed can be done and the money can be transferred is where they go.”
Hawkins noted that hotel workers are now legally required to undergo training to help them identify human trafficking, but the law does not extend to people who offer short-term rentals such as those advertised by Airbnb and Vrbo. He asks anyone who offers a private short-term rental to be vigilant and aware, and to report anything suspicious to police.
Once victims have been rescued from their traffickers, Hawkins said they need to be cared for until they can be placed in long-term programs that help them reclaim their lives. What that means is that for the first two weeks to a month following a victim’s liberation, they need the community’s assistance with clothing, food, a place to sleep and so on.
“A lot of these people who are freed from this situation have nothing,” Hawkins said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of these people also have active addictions,” Singhas added. “Finding a place that will take people who have active, ongoing addictions and have been trafficked is very difficult.”
Many trafficking victims also have criminal records, which is another hindrance to finding somewhere to place them locally on a temporary basis. Their crimes, however, are what Hawkins refers to as “survival crimes,” things like loitering due to them being sex workers or shoplifting because they can’t buy essentials.
“There are a lot of problems that come with people being freed for the first time,” Hawkins said. “That’s why we need to find the right people to help.”
If you can help, or if you have information about a potential human trafficking situation, call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 540-662-6168 or 911 or reach out to law enforcement in your jurisdiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.