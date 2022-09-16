GORE — An argument at a home in western Frederick County on Thursday ended with one man dead and another in custody.
"There was once a day and age when people got into a fight, a fistfight, and now people revert to a weapon," Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said on Friday. "In the society we live in, nobody can talk out issues. It's sad."
According to a media release from the Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in at 5:38 p.m. Thursday requesting police respond to a home in the 100 block of Whitlock Lane where an individual had been shot.
Upon arrival, deputies and medical personnel found Jeffrey Mark Behneke Jr., 28, of Frederick County, near the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. He had no pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, the release states.
"We're sad anytime we have to go to something like this," Millholland said. "I'm without words."
A resident of the Whitlock Lane home, 26-year-old Thorsten Brent Schulze, was detained and interrogated by investigators. According to the release, Schulze claimed he and Behneke had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Schulze allegedly shot the victim.
Schulze was taken into custody without incident on Thursday night and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to appear Nov. 22 in Frederick County General District Court for a preliminary hearing.
This was not the first time investigators were called to Schulze's home due to a gun being used during an argument. On Feb. 28, 2021, the Sheriff's Office charged Schulze with reckless handling of a firearm after he shot at his house on Whitlock Lane following an argument with his parents, who were inside. Schulze claimed the gun went off accidentally and his parents refused to allow deputies inside the residence to recover the weapon. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on June 13, 2021, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which was suspended.
The Sheriff's Office's investigation into Thursday's fatal shooting continues, the release states.
