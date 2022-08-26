WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing for six months, have been discovered in Clarke County.
According to a media release from the Sheriff's Office, the skeletal remains were found Aug. 3 over an embankment along Feltner Road near Bluemont. Virginia's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the body on Friday morning.
"We were all saddened by the fact Shannon was found deceased and that her body had basically been dumped over an embankment to hide her from being located," Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in the release.
In a subsequent interview, Millholland said further forensic analysis is needed to determine how Fox died, but the case is being handled as a murder investigation.
Fox had not been heard from since Feb. 23. A friend reported her missing on March 1 because it was out of character for Fox to ignore her loved ones for several days.
For more information on this developing story, see Monday's print and online editions of The Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.