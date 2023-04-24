WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people who were killed last week in what investigators have deemed a double homicide.
Joshua Daniel Carter, 49, of Hardy, and Pamela Marie Lowande, 40, of Frederick County but originally from New York, were found dead early Thursday morning in a house on Fromans Road in Frederick County. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland, who released the names on Monday afternoon, previously said the two victims are not family members.
Information about the homicides, which apparently occurred on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, was not shared publicly by the Sheriff's Office until Saturday afternoon, and the details that have been disclosed have been scant. In a media release on Saturday, spokesman Lt. Warren Gosnell explained: "Crime scenes and investigations such as this often require allocation of additional resources and methodical processing of any and all evidence. The immediacy of dissemination of information cannot override the need for accuracy."
According to the media release, a 911 call was received by Frederick County dispatchers early Thursday morning regarding an individual who had reportedly been shot at a home on Fromans Road in southwestern Frederick County. Upon arrival, deputies entered the home and found there were actually two victims, and both were dead.
The media release did not include the names of the victims, the time of the 911 call or the address of the home on Fromans Road, which is west of Stephens City near the communities of Marlboro and Mt. Hope. However, an online property search revealed that Lowande was living in a rental home at 370 Fromans Road, which is in the area where the killings occurred.
Millholland said on Saturday that "preliminary indications point to this being a targeted incident and not a random act of violence."
No arrests have been made.
Anyone living in or traveling through the area of the 300, 400 or 500 blocks of Fromans Road between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, or anyone who believes they may have information about the homicides, is asked to call Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigator B. Edwards at 540-664-3669.
