WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is searching for the rightful owners of a bevy of recently recovered stolen items.
According to a media release, numerous area residences and outbuildings were burglarized between December and February, mostly in the northwestern region of Frederick County on or near North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) and Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50).
One of the burglaries was recorded by a home surveillance system, the release states, which led law enforcement to the home of a suspect whose name has not been released. Investigators observed numerous reportedly stolen items in plain view at the home, and the property owner, who is not a suspect in the case, gave consent for a full search.
After recovering a large amount of stolen property at the unidentified suspect's home, several search warrants were executed at multiple locations, the release states. Investigators recovered even more property that was believed to have been stolen during the recent rash of burglaries.
All of the recovered items were taken to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office for safekeeping. The known victims of thefts that occurred between December and February were contacted, the release states, and several of the items were identified as property that had been stolen from their homes.
Even though some things have been claimed, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office is still in possession of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen from within the county, the release states. Anyone who was a victim of theft from December through January but failed to report the crime is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-662-6168 and provide further information about what happened and what was taken. Victims can also call Frederick County Investigator J.M. Bowman at 540-504-6527 or Investigator B.C. Edwards at 540-504-6562 to report thefts and identify missing property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.