WINCHESTER — Local dogs may soon have a new place to legally stretch their legs without a leash.
The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department is considering adding a fenced dog park at Sherando Park.
At a meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday, commission member Charles “Rusty” Sandy said he has noticed violations of Sherando Park’s rules, which state that pets must be on a leash no longer than six feet.
“What I saw was people coming in and letting their dogs loose from the leash in the park,” Sandy said. “And at that time, I asked the gentleman to put his dog back on the leash for safety reasons and also [said] that it was a law in the county of Frederick that the dogs need to be on the leash. Unfortunately, he didn’t pay any more attention to me than he did the signs about keeping your dog on the leash. At that time, I got to thinking we’ve got a situation that is brewing, it’s going to happen, I don’t know when it’s gonna happen, but we’re gonna have somebody be bit by a dog because the dog was off the leash.”
Sandy is concerned the county may get sued if someone at the park is bitten by an unleashed dog.
Commission member Ron Madagan suggested that police could occasionally check the park to see if dog walkers are following the rules and issue warnings if they aren’t.
But Sandy noted that many people live in areas that lack space for their dogs to run around and exercise. Because of this, he asked the parks staff to come up with a cost estimate to create a fenced dog park at Sherando Park.
Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel said that, anecdotally, the parks department has received numerous emails and requests for a dog park.
Sandy said if a dog park is created, he would like to ensure that the county is not liable for incidents that happen at the park when dogs are off leash.
Parks officials will continue to explore the matter and present a cost estimate at a later meeting. Turkel said after the meeting that if a dog park is successful at Sherando, the department would likely add a dog park at Clearbrook Park.
Also at the meeting, the committee expressed support for allowing Sherando High School to use the parks’ adjacent community center multipurpose room to alleviate overcrowding during the 2022-2023 school year.
The community center consists of a multipurpose room, a separate recreation area with racquetball courts, office space and an additional multipurpose room. It is managed by the parks department.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building was Parks and Rec interim director Stacy Herbaugh, Assistant Director Jon Turkel, Superintendent of Recreation Adnrew Keefauver, Program Supervisor Ron Riggleman and commission members Gary Longerbeam and Ron Madagan. Charles Sandy participated remotely.
