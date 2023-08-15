While Monday night’s Winchester School Board meeting featured a packed agenda, the most discussed topic was the expanded student walk zones, particularly surrounding Garland R. Quarles and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart elementary schools.
With three days of the 2023-24 school year under the district’s belt, the board heard from Winchester Public Schools Director of Operations Ed Smith about initial responses to the new policy and plans for moving forward.
“I can tell you that we are still learning, still gathering feedback,” Smith said.
The expanded walk zones are a response to an ongoing bus driver shortage in the division. This school year, WPS has downsized from 72 to 62 general education bus routes. Smith said that four of the city’s seven schools are still running “double routes,” which means bus drivers are taking on more than one route. Bus stops outside the walk zones also have been consolidated.
In May, Smith said WPS had 37 bus drivers. Now, the division has 39, with two in the training pipeline and two more waiting to be interviewed. Training for bus drivers takes about four months. The division needs 48 drivers to operate routes at full capacity.
The big conversation, though, was the approximately 345 students between Quarles and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart who now have to either walk or be dropped off at school by a parent/guardian as a result of the expanded walk zones.
“People are upset about it. I hear it. I see their frustration,” said board member Elyus Wallace.
Walk zones already exist in WPS school attendance areas, but they have been expanded for the new school year to include households with safe walking paths:
Within 0.75 miles of an elementary school (no more than a 20-minute walk)
Within 1 mile of a secondary school (no more than a 30-minute walk)
The expanded walk zones mostly impact students at Quarles and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart, with smaller areas impacted near Daniel Morgan Middle/Intermediate and Handley High School.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said that as of right now, the farthest distance any Quarles or Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart student is walking is 0.68 miles.
Lisa Pluska, principal at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart, said that during the first few days of the school year, she had seen some frustration among families in the school’s walk zone. She said Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart is currently seeing about 153 impacted students walking to school and 144 being dropped off by car.
“It’s a little bit of a juggling act,” she told the board, “but we’re figuring it out.”
Board members asked questions about why walk zones were expanded to cover streets like Bellview Avenue, which is 0.6 miles from Quarles, but not Buckner Drive, which is 0.3 miles from John Kerr Elementary School.
Smith said that part of the walk zone resolution that the board approved states children should not be required to cross four lanes of traffic to get to school. John Kerr students who live on Buckner Drive would have to cross Meadow Branch Avenue, which is a four-lane road.
John Kerr has an informal walk zone, which primarily includes addresses on Farley Circle and Ridgewood Lane. Smith said there are two or three students living there, but their parents all choose to walk them across Meadow Branch Avenue. However, if those parents requested a bus, the division would have to provide one since the route includes crossing a four-lane road.
Smith also said on Buckner Drive, there is only one child who attends John Kerr compared to a much higher concentration of elementary school students in the neighborhood surrounding Quarles. The student on Buckner Drive rides a bus to school.
“We can find a seat for one kid. ... If you asked me to pull a bus up to Bellview and Loudoun (in the Quarles walk zone), it would take me three buses, almost, to get all those kids to school,” Smith said.
Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales said that while he understood the planning process, he also sees how it may appear unfair to impacted families.
“I would like to acknowledge the optics of it are problematic because, just using the example we just used now, we have kids on Buckner, one child is getting a ride on the bus, and you have 60 kids that live on Bellview who are being forced to walk to school. Those are two very different neighborhoods, two very different socioeconomic situations going on there. And the optics in the community, they’re not always going to hear this presentation. ... On the surface, it does look like, ‘Well, that kid over there gets a bus ride, but my kids over here, you know, and their friends on the street, they don’t get a bus ride.’ So, like I said, trying to acknowledge it, it is our job to get out there and make sure people know this, but the optics of it are, if all you do is look at the surface, it’s troubling,” Pearce-Gonzales said.
Smith and Van Heukelum both addressed the difference in student density in the neighborhoods surrounding Quarles and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart versus the neighborhood surrounding John Kerr. They explained that the number of students living near John Kerr is so low that adding a walk zone there wouldn’t make enough of a difference in the bus driver shortage the division is dealing with.
Smith also explained the logistics behind buses that might not be completely full. He said this is intentionally planned to account for safety, how far the bus has to travel and after-school programs like Kids Club and HIVE, which fill buses with more kids at the end of the day than in the morning.
“It’s not just about the number of kids on a bus. It’s about the distance, the time and then what that bus may be doing at a different time,” Smith said. “...Everything has a purpose.”
“We have to help our parents to understand the situation and be realistic about it, and ask them, ‘Okay, you’re frustrated. Do you have any ideas or suggestions that we haven’t thought of?’’ said Board Chair Marie Imoh. “Because ultimately, we have to do something right, and we know the things that we can’t do, so we just have to continue talking to our parents, our community members, so that they know we’re doing everything that we can. There is no perfect solution right now.”
By law, schools in Virginia are not required to provide transportation for students.
The board also discussed how the bus driver shortage isn’t just a Winchester issue, but a nationwide one that’s affecting school divisions across the country. Smith said the division is continuing to work with the city to enhance safety for students in walk zones, and that raised crosswalks are a possible next step. WPS also expects to meet its goal of hiring 10 crossing guards to work in the new walk zones. There are currently seven active crossing guards and three who are still training.
Other business at Monday night’s board meeting included a back-to-school update from Assistant Superintendent April Bruce. Bruce spoke about summer learning that staff participated in, covering fields like nursing and mental health care for students.
Bruce also said WPS will continue professional development for the “I’m Determined” program, a Virginia Department of Education initiative which allows special needs students to be involved in the IEP process.
The board also heard recommendations for Career and Technical Education and Gifted Education programs, which will be voted on at a later meeting.
