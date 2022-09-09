High school and college students interested in accounting careers are invited to attend Accounting Student Night on Sept. 22 at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.
The event, which starts at 6 p.m. in the Corron Community Development Center, will feature networking, speakers, door prizes and refreshments.
According to Cindy Vance, associate professor of accounting at Shepherd University and president of the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the Virginia Society of CPAs, there is a high demand for students with accounting degrees, but "there's not a lot of students in the pipeline, so employers are having trouble finding accountants."
She said the Sept. 22 event is the chapter's first students night. It chose Laurel Ridge because it's a central location for the chapter.
