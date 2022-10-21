BOYCE — Whether it’s letting your peepers feast on a dramatic eye-popping sea of golden leaves or honoring an urge to submerse your senses in what a prehistoric landscape might have looked and smelled like, it’s time to get over to the Virginia State Arboretum at Blandy Experimental Farm off of U.S. 50 in Clarke County. The height of ginkgo viewing in the Northern Shenandoah Valley is soon to be upon us. Whether you go it alone or revel with a group at Ginkgo Fest on Oct. 29, the sizeable Ginkgo Grove at Blandy beckons you to take in its 3.3 acres of golden splendor.
“There are two things that are really spectacular about the ginkgo grove,” according to T’ai Rolston, the state arboretum's curator. “All the trees come into peak at the same time. I think the image of the golden canopy at peak foliage is the most iconic image of the state arboretum. It is a spectacular view. The other thing that makes the grove spectacular is that the trees all drop their leaves at the same time to create a golden carpet.”
The staff at Blandy starts fielding calls about when peak foliage will occur at the start of each fall. Rolston says with a wry smile that he and others at the arboretum don’t like to “go out on a limb when it comes to predictions,” but this year’s peak time to experience the golden canopy at Ginkgo Grove will likely be the third or fourth week in October.
While the visage of the trees at peak foliage is described as spectacular, the history of the tree is impressive. Ginkgoes are living fossils. The tree type has been around for 270 million years, according Rolston. He says they were part of the fossil record in what is now Asia, Europe and North America before living ginkgo trees were found in China in the 1800s. There were many types of ginkgoes that were fossilized. However, the remaining live species is Ginkgo biloba. In the right conditions, a specimen can live to be 3,000 years old, according to The Arbor Day Foundation Ginkgo Tree Guide at arborday.org.
Once living specimens were discovered, people were eager to propagate trees across the globe. One big selling point is that ginkgo trees grow in a variety of planting zones and thrive in both rural and urban landscapes. “It’s a very reliable tree in urban areas for giving out oxygen and helping to manage storm water,” Rolston explains. In addition, they don’t need a ton of root space and cope well with pollution. “There are very few things that feed on ginkgoes,” Rolston says. “Insects tend to leave them alone and I don’t know of any animals that seek them out.”
Ginkgo biloba are conical trees with fan shaped leaves. The show the species puts on each fall — changing from a deep green to a uniformly deep gold — make them popular. “They are very ornamental and have been intentionally planted by people since being rediscovered,” Rolston says.
While ginkgo trees are favored by some folks, the smell of the fruit produced by female trees sometimes repels would-be tree planters. Rolston describes the odor as “stinky — like some form of semi-rancid vomit.” Because of that unique feature, male trees are often selected for planting. In fact, the quest to understand sex differentiation in gingkoes by Blandy's first director, Dr. Orland W. White, was the impetus for the planting the grove.
“Orland White had students bring seeds from the UVA campus in Charlottesville in the 1930s and 40s. They planted about 600 trees. It takes 20 years for a ginkgo to reach maturity, so White never saw the result of the experiment. But the grove turned out to be about 50-50 female-male. And there are a few trees that express as both male and female,” Rolston says.
When the grove was planted, it was thought to be the biggest in the world, according to Rolston. Now, with 334 trees standing, it is believed to be the largest grove on public land in the nation. That fun fact is what led the Foundation of the State Arboretum (FOSA) to launch Ginkgo Fest in 2021.
“Last year was the first year,” says FOSA Director Robin Couch Cardillo. “We were thrilled so many people chose to come and walk through the grove. We had so many great responses. People liked doing something that is a little different.” Ginkgo Fest raised about $10,000 for the arboretum last year. Cardillo says funds raised by the event will go towards FOSA’s mission of supporting environmental education, research and public outreach.
At Ginkgo Fest 2022, ginkgo groupies are invited to don festive gold outfits to match the trees and enjoy a warm meal with other revelers. They can wander the grove while sipping a beverage and listening to live Celtic music by Matthew O’Donnell, also known as The Blue Ridge Bard. O’Donnell is known for interactive performances that include crowd pleasing sea shanties, according to Blandy Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Stephanie Swaim.
Members of the Blandy sketch club will be making plein air art amid the tree trunks. The event will run from 5-7 p.m. Swaim says the sunset will occur at around 6:15 p.m. that night, which will provide a golden photo opportunity in the grove. Tickets can be purchased for $60 through blandy.virginia.edu until sold out.
However, the nature experts at Blandy understand that many tree gazers want to experience the phenomenon in a more solitary fashion. To enjoy the grove more privately Cardillo notes, the arboretum is open 365 days a year from dawn to dusk. During ginkgo-viewing season, Blandy provides regular updates on the trees beginning in October and will have “ginkgo guides” on-site during weekends to answer questions and post educational signage.
Directional signs will be posted from the main parking lot and overflow lot during the next few weeks prompting visitors to follow a fairly flat gravel road about a half-mile to the grove. Visitors can also drive to the grove, but parking is very limited. A shuttle will be provided from the main parking lot to the grove during Ginkgo Fest.Since the female-male tree ratio is still 50-50, Rolston says visitors should bring plastic bags to put over their shoes if they want to venture deep into the grove unless they want the stink to follow them home. “No one thinks about it until they are in the grove getting the fruit on their shoes,” Rolston says with a smile.
Putting plastic bags over one’s shoes is a small consolation to pay for the privilege of spending time in the grove, as evidenced by the fact that the Ginkgo Grove at Blandy provides a real destination for many people near and far. Rolston says it is “by far, the biggest annual draw.” Whether you want to stand back to admire the big picture, sit among the trees and paint or cover your tootsies in plastic wrap and venture deep into the grove, there is a way for all to take in the fall magic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.