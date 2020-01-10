WINCHESTER — Little Caesars delivered a truckload of love Thursday afternoon as its Love Kitchen made its second visit to Winchester Rescue Mission.
The Love Kitchen is a tractor-trailer with a fully equipped mobile kitchen that can prepare pizzas almost anywhere. Little Caesars owns two of the $350,000 rigs and sends them across the country every day to feed the hungry, homeless and disaster survivors.
"We're extremely proud to be part of it," said Jason Harris, co-manager of Little Caesars franchises in the Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania service area.
Jeff O'Meara drives the Love Kitchen to communities across the United States and is met everywhere he goes by employees of local Little Caesars franchises that staff the mobile kitchen and prepare the pizzas using ingredients donated by their restaurants.
O'Meara was joined Thursday by Harris, Area Manager Matthew Arrington and General Manager Kim Greenlaw. The three-person crew volunteered to prepare 50 pepperoni and cheese pizzas for an anticipated lunch crowd of up to 175 people.
"It's great to give back," Harris said.
The people who crowded into the Rescue Mission's dining area were happy to see the Love Kitchen pull up to the homeless shelter at 435 N. Cameron St.
"We've been looking forward to it for weeks," said Kasie Thomas, a Winchester Rescue Mission volunteer who manages its women’s shelter.
"To roll in and make the food for us is a pretty unique experience," added Vicki Culbreth, a mission volunteer who serves as the nonprofit's development coordinator. "It saves our resources, and it's a blessing to everyone who needs a hot meal, especially in this cold weather."
The Winchester Rescue Mission provides shelter and support services to homeless men, women and children in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Most meals served at the mission are prepared by volunteers in the facility's commercial kitchen, so a visit from the Love Kitchen equated to a few hours of down time for staff.
All meals served at the mission, including Thursday afternoon's pizza feast, are open to anyone in the community who needs a free meal, so shelter residents share tables with a wide range of guests who show up for friendship and fellowship.
As guests enjoyed never-ending slices of pizza, mission volunteers reached out to see if they needed anything else to help them through hard times.
"We ask if they need socks, if they need hats, and we can give them those cold-weather support items," Culbreth said. "It allows us to reach people and make that initial connection. ... Maybe they're not ready for all of our help today, but at least they know we're here."
The only thing Winchester residents Delta Richer and Esther Whitlock needed Thursday was a second slice of pizza.
"We come here for lunch," Whitlock said as Richer grabbed a take-out tray for her husband at home.
Mark Hoke stopped by to enjoy pizza with some of the friends he made before getting his own apartment and moving out of the Rescue Mission seven months ago.
"It was awesome," Hoke said. "I enjoyed it."
The Love Kitchen's first visit to the Winchester Rescue Mission was just over two years ago, on Dec. 28, 2017.
Arrington helped out in the mobile kitchen both times. He said he's already looking forward to the truck's next trip to the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
"Any time the Love Kitchen reaches out to our franchisees, we'll be there," he said. "Every time."
