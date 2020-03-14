It’s a dog’s life

Shenadoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury resident Heidi, the Burnese Mountain dog, pulls a cart for owner Neal McKinley as they make the rounds in the community Thursday collecting the snow plow delineation posts. McKinley made the cart by hand using wheelchair wheels, lumber and copper pipe.
