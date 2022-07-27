CLEAR BROOK — For 16-year-old Keller Cooley, raising animals to show at the Frederick County Fair isn’t just about friendly competition — it’s also about character growth and responsibility.
Keller was one of dozens of 4-H and FFA participants who showcased their livestock during the fair's lamb and goat shows on Tuesday in the Show Barn at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. The animals are judged on numerous factors including weight and muscling.
Marietta Walls, the goat show's chairwoman, said the competitors, who range in age from 9 to 19, began raising their animals in the spring. They will try to sell them at the fair later this week, primarily for slaughter or breeding.
“They are required to go through a class on how to raise their animal properly, and then they’re all responsible for purchasing their animal, purchasing the food supplies and things like that,” Walls said, noting that while someone helps supervise the project, the youngster is the one responsible for doing all the work.
Keller has been showing animals at the fair since he was 9 years old. He said his favorite part is seeing "where [the animals] came from and seeing how far they’ve come. It’s an eye-opening experience to see."
Tending the animals takes several hours each day.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s always fun in the end,” said Keller, who is showing a lamb, a goat and a steer at the fair.
The most challenging part of the process, he said, is saying goodbye to the animals at the end of the week.
“When I first started it, it was very emotional,” he said. “In the first year, I bawled my eyes out, and a couple of years after that. But you know, as I got older, I might still cry here and there, but I’m not going to do it in front of people where they could see me. They are very great animals. I get along with them great. It is hard to see them go.”
One of the benefits of being involved in 4-H or FFA, according to Keller, is that the programs have “a strong sense of friendship and community.”
“The older kids always help the younger kids to get better and progress,” he said.
As with any competition, there is some drama “here and there,” but he said the overall spirit of the contests are friendly.
His 14-year-old sister, Corinne Cooley, is showing a steer, two lambs and a goat at this year's fair. On Tuesday, one of her lamb’s won first place in the underweight division.
The siblings raise their animals on the family farm in Middletown. Corinne said she has been raising animals “since I was born.”
“My dad used to show back in his day when he was a kid,” she said. “So my dad just kind of threw it out there when my brother got to the age. And I just followed in everyone’s footsteps.”
She said the fair provides an excellent opportunity to meet great people.
“Like when you’re in the show ring, it’s competitive, and everybody wants to win, obviously,” Corinne said. “But when you get out of that, everybody has your back, and you are friends and family.”
Keller and Corinne’s father, Smith Cooley, said he’s proud of his children for their hard work and dedication, although he notes he always encourages them to do better.
“I try to prepare them to do the best they can do and be the best that they can be,” Smith Cooley said. “A little bit of tough love goes a long way. Sometimes you want to give them constructive criticism, but at the same time, when they do well, you want to give them praise, too.”
He said raising animals teaches leadership, personal growth, hard work and doing your best. He also said it brings the family together.
“I guess part of it is actually in your blood. I mean, you’re bred into it to a certain point,” Smith said about raising livestock. “You know, our family ties have been in the farming and agriculture industries for several generations. But, in the same breath, you know I get a little bit of enjoyment out of raising livestock and seeing them do well, watching them grow and hopefully make them the best that they can be.”
Walls said showing livestock builds character for the youngsters who participate.
“Usually in your project you always find at least one problem that’s going to happen, then you have to kind of solve it, work through it,” she said. “You don’t always just get a medal."
