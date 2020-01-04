WINCHESTER — Just beyond Winchester’s eastern border, tucked into a wooded area off Prince Frederick Drive, lies a complex where hundreds of people quietly and fastidiously oversee improvements to the sometimes tumultuous Middle East.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Transatlantic Division headquarters looks like a typical office building, but it is actually a highly secure facility with a mostly civilian staff that designs and implements a diverse array of engineering projects, ranging from the construction of barracks and bridges to repairing dams, installing electrical utilities, implementing fire-suppression systems, buying real estate and more.
“Everybody kind of knows we’re here but isn’t sure what we do,” said Col. Christopher G. Beck, who assumed command of the Transatlantic Division on June 26. “It’s amazing the amount of work that goes on behind that gate.”
The Transatlantic Division is comprised of two districts, Middle East and Afghanistan, plus a specialized task force. It currently oversees 203 civil-engineering projects with an estimated total value of $5.8 billion, all located within a service area comprised of Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates.
The Transatlantic Division is the only one of the Army Corps of Engineers’ nine divisions that works exclusively overseas, meaning it is not involved in civil engineering projects or natural disaster responses within the United States.
In addition to supporting U.S. military operations in the Middle East, the Transatlantic Division also contracts with local engineering and construction firms in its service territory to provide vital infrastructure to war-damaged and impoverished regions. Some notable examples of work overseen by the Winchester-based division include building a flyover bridge in Bahrain, repairing an airport runway in Jordan, expanding the electrical grid in Afghanistan, and stabilizing what had been one of the most dangerous hydroelectric dams in the world, Mosul Dam in Iraq.
“We like to think that if it’s an easy project, it won’t come to us,” Beck said. “But if it’s sticky and gooey and all kinds of messed up, they’re going to ask for our input.”
The goal, he added, is to construct high-quality amenities that support U.S. interests and operations in the Middle East and can eventually be managed and operated by local governments.
A total of 670 people work for the Transatlantic Division, with nearly 400 of them handling support and design duties at the Winchester office. The rest are deployed to the 14 Middle East and Central Asian nations.
“Only about 15 of those [670 staff members] are military. The rest are all civilians,” Beck said. “It takes the entire skill set of the whole engineer community, the civilians and the military, to make sure we’re successful.”
The Transatlantic Division’s headquarters came to Winchester in 1976 to curb the high costs of working overseas. Originally known as the Middle East Division, it evolved into the Transatlantic Division in 1991 as it took on the role of managing recovery efforts in Kuwait following the Gulf War.
With the Winchester office separated from its work zones by a 10-hour time difference — what Beck refers to as “the tyranny of distance” — the division faces some unusual project management challenges.
“I try really, really hard not to have a meeting that has them stay up until midnight, but there are some times when we have to do that,” Beck said. “We probably work more unique hours, or have the opportunity to work more unique hours, than a lot of other organizations.”
Since many Transatlantic Division employees are deployed to parts of the Middle East where Americans are less than welcome, precautions are taken to ensure their safety.
“We just take the prudent measures that are appropriate for the country we’re in,” Beck said. “We try really hard to understand the country we work with, understand their culture. ... You’ve got to understand the realities they work with, and you’ve got to understand that they have interests we have to balance and work through.”
Iran is located in the center of the division’s service district, but the country’s political leaders haven’t allowed the Army Corps of Engineers to work within their borders since diplomatic ties with the United States were severed in 1980.
“Obviously, relations with countries change over time, so our work changes over time,” Beck said.
Even though the Transatlantic Division has a mission that is demanding and sometimes dangerous, its staff works for wages that, while respectable, are lower than those offered by many private civil-engineering firms.
“They’re here for a higher calling,” Beck said. “The commitment to a greater good, or greater service, is a cliche but it’s absolutely true.”
Many people on the division’s civilian staff are former military, including Office of Public Affairs directors Joe Macri and Lynda Yezzi.
“I’ve been to Qatar, I’ve been to Iraq, I just came back from a month in Afghanistan,” Yezzi said of her work with the Army Corps of Engineers. “There is not a single civilian job that I could have where I could do that.”
It’s not uncommon for people to leave the Transatlantic Division for higher-paying jobs in the private sector, then return to the Corps of Engineers a short time later.
“If you’re an engineer working for a civilian firm, you’re probably working on one or two types of buildings,” Macri said. “If you go to one of our countries, you’re going to get a chance to work on airfields, you’re going to work on hospitals, you’re going to work on secure locations. You’re going to get that whole breadth of experience.”
“There’s a lot more to it than just the pay,” Yezzi said.
Beck said he is pleased that he and most of the Transatlantic Division’s staff can live in the comfort of a place like Winchester while providing crucial services to countries on the other side of the world.
“We take pride in being a part of this community,” he said. “There are a lot of really smart, really dedicated people that are influencing not only this area, but the nation and the world, every single day.”
