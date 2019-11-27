WINCHESTER — Last Thanksgiving, a man in Orlando, Fla., was spending the day alone, longing for the warmth of a family.
His loneliness and isolation led him to order a DNA testing kit. A few weeks later, the test results revealed the name of a potential relative.
On Thursday, that man will be in Winchester to celebrate Thanksgiving with a family he never knew he had.
Fifty-four-year-old Thomas Smith was just a baby when he was adopted by William and Bobbie Smith of Orlando, but he didn’t know about the adoption until his 21-year-old sister, Susan Smith, was killed by her boyfriend in a grisly murder-suicide.
“My dad was standing in her bedroom that night, and he had a little tear come out of his eye,” Thomas Smith said. “He looked at me and said, ‘If we had never gotten her, this wouldn’t have happened.’ I said, ‘What do you mean, gotten her?’ And he said, ‘Well, you both were adopted.’”
One week later, a 16-year-old Smith used drugs for the first time.
“I went to the bus stop and a girl from around the corner said, ‘I’m sorry about your sister, Tommy. Take a hit of this. It will make you feel better,’” Smith said. “I did, and all the pain and hurt and confusion went away. That’s what I sought after that.”
Six years later, in 1986, Smith entered a treatment program to combat what had become a serious drug addiction. After getting clean, he turned his life around, got married and had a daughter.
He had previously decided to not seek information about his birth parents because he didn’t want his adoptive parents to feel threatened or disrespected. Smith’s wife urged him to reconsider, though, so in 1987, he started researching his origins.
Smith learned he had been born in 1964 at Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington, D.C., and his adoption had been handled by an agency in Fairfax County.
The adoption agency could not provide Smith with further information at that time, so a relative of his wife offered to use resources available to her as a member of the military to learn more about his past. The relative discovered Smith’s birth records were classified.
A short time later, Smith’s five-year marriage fell apart. His wife left with their 3-year-old daughter, and Smith slid back into his addiction.
The dark years that followed included homelessness and a series of jail sentences stemming from non-violent crimes Smith committed to support his drug habit.
“I just reached the point where I really gave up,” he said.
Fifty-two-year-old Sharon Farinholt of Stephenson, the owner of Crown Trophy at 661 Millwood Ave. in Winchester, has two sisters — Debbie Legge and Dawn Rinker — but a few months before her father, Thomas Galloway, died in 2001, he told her she may also have a brother somewhere in the world.
“He had heard that someone he dated before my mom had given a baby up for adoption,” Farinholt said. “That’s all he knew, and she [the ex-girlfriend] didn’t live anywhere near us for him to find out more.”
Farinholt asked her uncle, Robert Galloway, if he knew anything about her dad conceiving another child, but her uncle, who had always been close with his brother, said nothing had ever been mentioned to him.
After his adoptive parents died, Smith was alone in Orlando, estranged from his daughter and ex-wife, and paying the rent by working as a cook for the Salvation Army.
In 2006, he decided to get clean. He started attending meetings until he had enough confidence to follow the 12 steps toward recovery. He has now been sober for eight years.
One of his sponsors encouraged him last year to resume the search for his birth family, so Smith once again contacted the adoption agency in Fairfax County. This time, a representative agreed to send him copies of the adoption records, but said any information about his birth parents would be blacked out to maintain their privacy.
The representative also encouraged Smith to contact AncestryDNA, a national corporation that uses genetics to trace a person’s ethnic origins, to see if a DNA test would reveal the branches of his family tree.
“I spit in the tube and sent it back to them,” Smith said.
He received the results on March 11. AncestryDNA reported that another of its customers shared more than 1,500 genetic markers with him, so Smith immediately sent Robert Galloway a message.
When Smith’s phone rang the next morning, he expected to hear Galloway’s voice. Instead, Farinholt was on the other end of the line and said, “I think I’m your sister.”
Thomas Galloway was working for the CIA in the early 1960s when he had a romance with co-worker named Susan, an administrative assistant. They were engaged to be married, but Thomas Galloway broke things off in 1964 after meeting Dorothy Ryan, the woman who would later become his wife and the mother of their three daughters.
“My mother was pregnant but did not tell him,” Smith said. “She went off to the woman’s home, had me, gave me up for adoption and went back.”
Since Thomas Galloway was doing classified work for the CIA, his name was left off Smith’s birth certificate. There were workplace rumors about Susan giving birth to a son, but Galloway never knew for sure.
Thomas Galloway had been dead for 18 years by the time Smith reached out to Robert Galloway about the AncestryDNA test results. Robert Galloway then called Farinholt, and Farinholt called Smith.
“The first question I asked was, ‘Is Dad alive?’” Smith said. “Of course, he had already passed away.”
Smith then sent Farinholt a digital picture of himself, and she was stunned to discover he looked just like their father.
“I said, ‘Yup, that’s my brother. There is no doubt,’” she said.
Farinholt told her husband and children about Smith, and they started texting him.
“I started getting this flood of messages from all these people,” Smith said. “It was just an overwhelming day.”
Smith was honest with Farinholt about his criminal past and struggles with addiction, so Farinholt had to decide if she was comfortable having him in the lives of her children.
“It was a little scary,” she said. “What is he trying to get from us? Why is he reaching out?”
When the pair advanced from phone calls to video calls, Farinholt started feeling comfortable enough to accept Smith as part of the family.
“I could see how moved and touched he was, and honestly, how much he wanted to be loved,” she said as tears filled her eyes.
Smith made his first visit to Winchester on April 21, Easter Sunday.
“He decided pretty much right away that he was going to move up here,” Farinholt said with a laugh.
Smith said he had no family in Orlando, and his estranged daughter had moved to Texas with her boyfriend, so he was eager to start a new life in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“I love it up here,” he said.
In June, when Smith returned to Winchester for good, he stayed with Farinholt and her family for a few days before moving into his own apartment.
“I knew he had been in jail, and now he was living in my house,” Farinholt said. “I hoped I could trust him, but I wasn’t sure I could.”
It didn’t take long for her to realize that Smith was honest, sincere and eager to leave his troubled past behind.
Farinholt gave him some money to help with the move, and he quickly paid off his debt by working for her at Crown Trophy.
Smith is currently supporting himself through temp work and disability payments, but he’s hoping to find a full-time job that allows him to help others who are struggling to climb out of the same dark pit of addiction that once swallowed him whole.
“He’s never asked anything of me,” Farinholt said. “There’s something very genuine, and he just wants to be loved.”
The fact that Smith has the same first name as his birth father is just a coincidence.
“He ended up being named Thomas by his adoptive parents,” Farinholt said.
She said her dad would be happy to know that, at long last, all of his children are together.
“I know he wishes he would have met his son,” Farinholt said.
Unfortunately, Smith has not been able to reunite with his birth mother.
“I know her name, and she’s alive and living in Ohio,” he said, but all attempts to communicate with her have gone unanswered. “But you know what? I’m blessed with what I’ve got. I never dreamed that I would be able to sit down at a Thanksgiving dinner with family ever again. It’s been 25 years since I had a family at Thanksgiving.”
If all goes well, the dinner table next Thanksgiving may be even more crowded. Smith said his estranged daughter, Katie, is talking to him again, and she recently sent a photo of his first grandson, Benjamin, who was born on Oct. 9.
“She just asked me to come to her wedding,” Smith said. “Everything’s moving forward.”
His sister reached across the table they shared at a Winchester Starbucks and held his hand. Seconds later, Smith and Farinholt were smiling again, chatting and laughing at the inside jokes that only siblings understand.
