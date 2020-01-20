WINCHESTER — While the New Year has blessed us with particularly mild weather for early January, Old Man Winter is now staging a comeback in the Shenandoah Valley. The temperatures in the 50s and 60s are now a fond memory, replaced with temperatures from the 30s down into the teens. If you haven’t already done so, it’s time to think about avoiding injury from the cold.
Cold-related injuries fall into three main categories: hypothermia, frostbite, and secondary hazards. You can greatly reduce the risk of all three by taking appropriate precautions.
Hypothermia, also called “exposure,” is an overall loss of heat from the body, defined as a core temperature of less than 95 F. It can occur from exposure to extreme cold alone, but also at less extreme temperatures when a person’s skin or clothing is wet. Wind increases cold effects in both conditions. Onset may be acute, such as in immersion in cold water, or gradual, after prolonged exposure to cold and wind. Symptoms of mild hypothermia include vigorous shivering at first, followed by what in the Army we called the “umbles”: grumbles, mumbles, stumbles and fumbles, demonstrating a gradual decrease in muscle and nerve function. As hypothermia worsens, shivering ceases, followed by decreases in alertness, shallow breathing and weak pulse. Loss of consciousness and death may follow.
Frostbite is actual freezing of tissue, which if severe or prolonged, may lead to cell death, infection and permanent tissue damage. It can occur from direct exposure of skin to extreme cold and wind, but also from touching metal and petroleum-based liquids in sub-freezing temperatures. Symptoms include numbness and tingling in exposed areas, skin that is pale, waxy-looking, or with a “wooden” texture, and significant pain upon re-warming. Blisters may form. A milder version of frostbite, sometimes called “frostnip” also causes pale, tingling, and numb skin, but the symptoms resolve minutes after re-warming without lasting effects.
Secondary hazards include motor vehicle accidents and falls from poor visibility and slick surfaces, as well as power outages, and risks from fire and carbon monoxide.
Cold injuries are best prevented by planning ahead. Before going outside, consider both the present weather conditions and the forecast, including the wind chill. If you don’t need to be outside in the cold, stay indoors. Avoid unnecessary vehicle travel.
If you do go out, wear loose-fitting layered clothing. A moisture-wicking fabric (not cotton) is best next to your skin, followed by wool or fleece in the middle layers, and something water-resistant on the outside. Remember a hat, a scarf, and gloves; cover ears and face against wind and cold. Wear clean, dry socks (bring a spare pair); avoid tight footgear.
If you are active, avoid overheating and sweating by removing layers as needed, and replacing them after activity stops. Keep dry, and where possible stay out of the wind.
Plan for the unexpected: if you’re driving, consider what you’d do if the car broke down, have a blanket, fresh water, non-perishable food, a light source in your car. Fill the gas tank and charge your cell phone.
If you’re hunting or hiking, imagine being injured and unable to walk, or caught outside by a change in weather, or getting your feet wet, and be prepared. Let people know where you are and when to expect you. Finally, use the buddy system and look out for each other. Uncontrolled shivering is a sign that it’s time to quit for the day and move to a warm environment.
Onset of the “umbles” and cessation of previous shivering with mental status changes, are signs of more serious heat loss, and should prompt emergent evacuation to a warm area, seeking medical attention if rapid improvement is not seen. Likewise, persistent pain in hands, feet, or exposed skin is a warning to head for a warmer area out of the wind. If symptoms of frostbite are noted, it’s time to seek prompt medical care. Secondary hazards are reduced with proper clothing and equipment, or just not going out to start with.
As always, persons with chronic medical conditions, especially heart, lung, circulation, or nerve disorders, should consult with their healthcare provider prior to outdoor activity in cold weather. Don’t forget to be a buddy to your neighbor as well; in particular check on the elderly and those with chronic disease.
Should you lose power, be safe with combustibles. Have chimneys cleaned and serviced each year, and ensure you have functioning smoke alarms and carbon monoxide monitors. Operate generators outdoors only, and do not leave fires unattended.
There are few things more exhilarating than snow skiing in fresh powder or a woodland hike on a brisk winter day. Getting outdoors in a safe manner promotes winter fitness and mental health, and is to be encouraged, as long as you take proper precautions against cold injury. Plan ahead, be prepared, and be safe.
Dr. Colin Greene is a retired Army family physician and the director of the Lord Fairfax Health District. Information in this article was obtained in part from the Army Public Health Center. For for further information, call your local health department, or visit phc.amedd.army.mil/topics/discond/cip/Pages/Cold-Weather-Casualties-and-Injuries.aspx https://www.cdc.gov/features/winterweather/index.html. For more information on the health district, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax.
