BERRYVILLE — Anyone who doesn’t remove ice and snow from sidewalks outside their homes and businesses in the future may get a visit from a police officer.
Town officials are planning tougher enforcement of rules regarding cleanup after wintry weather, having received a rash of complaints following a storm in mid-January.
“It created havoc,” Mayor Jay Arnold acknowledged during a Berryville Town Council meeting Tuesday night. “Nothing thawed out” for several days afterward, he said, making the frozen mess hard for residents and public works crews to handle.
However, the rules exist for the public’s safety, Arnold said.
Town code Section 15-16 stipulates that if the accumulation is six inches or less, snow and ice must be removed from public sidewalks abutting properties within 12 hours after the precipitation stops falling. For larger accumulations, the period is 24 hours.
If the ice is too thick to remove without damaging concrete, the sidewalk should be covered with an abrasive material — sand or gravel, for instance — to help people walk on it, the code indicates.
The rules apply to home and business owners or, in the case of rental properties, tenants or other people whom landlords have given the responsibility for clearing sidewalks.
Older and disabled people unable to tackle the chore themselves should make arrangements to have someone do it for them, Arnold said.
Police have authority to reprimand those violating the code provisions. If they don’t comply within eight hours thereafter, the town or its contractors can clear the paths, then bill them for the work plus an administrative fee. Any bill of more than $200 that goes unpaid can result in liens being placed on properties, the code shows.
Police have contacted some people who’ve violated the code recently. This time, they were reminded of the rules, and they pledged their future cooperation, Arnold said.
The mayor also encouraged people to clear their private sidewalks and driveways, even though it’s not required by the code. Not doing so could make it hard for police, firefighters or paramedics to reach them if an emergency occurs, he said.
Boyce, the other town in Clarke County, has similar code requirements for sidewalks to be cleared of snow and ice. Officials there say they, too, plan to crack down on people who violate the rules.
More wintry weather may be on the horizon. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 50% chance of at least a light accumulation of snow late Saturday and into Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.