WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) on Wednesday celebrated its 20th anniversary at a reception at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Foundation President Cary Craig Jr. described the 20-year-milestone as “an achievement of our whole community because you need community support to make a foundation like this work.”
The anniversary celebration was originally scheduled for September 2021 but was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 100 representatives from nonprofit agencies and donor-advised funds held at the foundation, along with current and past CFNSV board members, executive directors, and supporters, attended the event.
The foundation was created in September 2001 by a group of local citizens led by Bruce Downing, Harry Smith, William and Mary Huehn, Byron Brill and Larry Van Hoose, who worked together with assistance from the Rotary Club of Winchester. Located at 411 N. Cameron St., the Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire philanthropy to benefit the community and provide the tools and resources to make giving easy. Donors can support existing funds or establish their own. The foundation manages roughly 140 separate charitable funds and scholarships on behalf of private donors, estates and civic organizations. The foundation serves Clarke, Frederick and Warren counties and the city of Winchester.
Since its founding, the CFNSV has returned over $3 million in grants and distributions to the local nonprofit community. The Northern Shenandoah Valley Community Foundation now manages funds totaling over $14 million as it continues to grow.
William Huehn said “it was a long road” for the foundation to get to where it is today. “Recognition took a long time, but I feel like we are finally there.”
Brill said the best thing about the foundation is it “cares about everybody.”
“If there’s a nonprofit, we encourage them to have a fund so we can help them perhaps move forward with their needs and get their name out there,” he said.
CFNSV Vice President Kathleen Kanter said the foundation started with just a handful of volunteers, a few bucks and little name recognition. Operations were initially based in Brill’s Stephens City dentist office. Fortunately, she said the organization experienced steady growth over the past two decades. Due to careful planning, she said the foundation “had no setbacks.”
“It began to have its own momentum and continued on,” Kanter said.
In 2007, CFNSV assets reached $500,000 and by 2012 its assets passed $1 million. In 2013, the CFNSV became the fiscal agent for the Winchester-based Chain of Checks campaign. In 2018, assets reached $5 million, and in 2019 the foundation's first full-time executive director was hired.
“We used to be really excited with a $500 donation. We would call everyone,” Brill said. “And we’ve now since had some million-dollar gifts the last couple of years, which is just astounding, some of which have been from people that moved to the area, love the area, and then decided they wanted some of their monies to stay in the community.”
In 2020, assets reached $9 million, and in 2021 the first $1 million fund was established. Assets reached about $13 million in 2021.
“It’s just been really amazing to see the progression from where they started to where they are now,” said CFNSV Executive Director Nancy Silva.
During Wednesday’s celebration, guests could view articles and artifacts from the CFNSV’s first 20 years. The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber also conducted a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the 20th anniversary.
“It’s been wonderful to witness the growth and impact that our donors have made in our community throughout the years," Silva said. " I’m so proud to be a part of the organization that does so much for the community."
For more information on the foundation, visit: cfnsv.org.
