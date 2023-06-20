Across the northern Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday, voters went to the polls to cast ballots in the Virginia Senate District 1 Republican primary — and in the case of one Frederick County magisterial district, a GOP primary for the Back Creek District seat on the Board of Supervisors.
A crowded field of eight candidates was seeking the Republican nomination in the newly-drawn Senate 1 district: Lance Allen, James Bergida, Blaine Dunn, Timmy French, Dave LaRock, John Massoud, Brandon Monk and Brad Pollack.
The district includes Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester.
On the ballot for Back Creek District voters in Frederick County were two candidates seeking the GOP's backing in the Back Creek supervisors' race — Mollie Brannon and John Jewell.
Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early in-person voting began in May and ended Saturday.
Some election officials characterized voter turnout as steady on Tuesday. But with polls about 90 minutes from closing, Frederick County Director of Elections Rich Venskoske said turnout was, on the whole, very low in Frederick County.
"I doubt if we'll hit eight percent in current standing," Venskoske said.
Voters in Shenandoah County had already cast 1,439 ballots in early in-person voting by Saturday — more than in surrounding localities in District 1, Shenandoah County General Registrar Lisa W. McDonald said.
“You can’t compare it to a general (election), but for a primary, it’s been actually a little busier here than we anticipated,” McDonald said, adding that turnout had been steady Tuesday. McDonald said laptops used by poll workers were slow to start Tuesday morning but functioned properly by the afternoon.
The Warren County registrar’s office reported some minor problems on Tuesday morning when polls opened, Director of Elections and General Registrar Carol Tobin said.
At polls in Frederick County, voters said a candidate's position on issues such as local population growth, the Second Amendment and education determined who they voted for — but they also took into account factors such as how a candidate interacts with the public.
Levi Gore, a Republican who voted at the Kernstown precinct at Orchard View Elementary in Frederick County, believes the coronavirus pandemic was a revealing period politically. He wanted to elect someone who would represent the community's values in Richmond, adding that several of the candidates resonated with him.
"It was a tough choice. I like to see someone who is community driven, who is going to focus more on what is best for our district," Gore said. "I've had interactions with several of them (the candidates) personally and I've seen what they've done and how they've handled what the community was going for. I think the pandemic was a very telling event."
According to the Virginia Access Project (VPAP), the redrawn Senate District 1 — the result of a court-ordered redistricting process — favors Republicans. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) received 68.1% of district votes in the 2021 gubernatorial election while former President Donald Trump received 62.8% percent in 2016.
Tuesday's primary precedes a Nov. 7 general election where all 100 seats in the Virginia General Assembly will be up for grabs. Republicans have a narrow grip on the House of Delegates and Democrats a thin majority in the Senate.
Redistricting has spurred a wave of retirements from the Virginia legislature, including that of the Winchester area's current representative in the Senate, Jill Vogel (R-Fauquier). She announced earlier this year that she would not seek a fifth term.
Massoud, a former Strasburg Town Council member and the 6th Congressional District Republican Committee chairman, was campaigning outside of Orchard View Elementary in Frederick County on Tuesday.
"We are liking what we are seeing, both in early voting turnout and same-day voting," Massoud said.
"The better way to have handled this would have been a convention, because that way you would guarantee that somebody gets to fifty percent, but the legislative district committee chose to go with the primary. It's their job to choose the nomination method. It's the candidate's job to win it," Massoud said when asked about the crowded field for the GOP primary.
A couple of Republican voters said the eight Republicans running for GOP nod in Senate District 1 created something of a dilemma for them, because they liked more than one of the candidates. Jim Fallabel, for whom a candidate's position on the Second Amendment is an important, said he checked to see what local candidates had returned a Virginia Citizen's Defense League questionnaire before he headed to the polls.
For Robert Brower, who was previously involved in Republican committees in Northern Virginia when he lived there, growth and road infrastructure are important issues. He said LaRock, a current member of the House of Delegates, had a leg up with him because of name recognition and his record in the General Assembly.
"Everybody was kind of trying to out-Trump Trump, but this is a conservative district and I'm a conservative. It's hard because there are a lot of them, so it's going to be interesting to see what plurality wins this thing," Brower said. "Twenty, twenty-five percent might win it, just because there are so many in it, but for the most part, I think I can certainly accept whoever wins."
"Here in Frederick County, it's the growth — we need someone who can grab that and come up with some realistic approaches to grow in the right way," he said.
The winner of Tuesday's Republican primary in Senate District 1 will face Democrat Emily Scott in the general election.
