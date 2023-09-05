Two devastating fires this summer — one of which resulted in the death of a 54-year-old woman over the weekend — have rocked a mobile home community in rural southeastern Frederick County.
Neighbor Karla Moran said when she awoke around 1 a.m. Saturday at her home in Sandy’s Manufactured Mobile Home Community on Fairfax Pike (Va. 277), she heard screaming and loud bangs. Then she saw the light of flames coming from a double wide trailer next door.
“Once I opened the bedroom door, I could see the fire light going through the windows,” Moran said. “It was just chaos, everybody outside screaming.”
Six people in the burning trailer escaped through windows before firefighters arrived, but the 54-year-old woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, died later that day at MedStar Burn Center in Washington, D.C., where she had been flown for “significant burns and smoke inhalation,” according to county officials. Another person was taken to Winchester Medical Center to be evaluated for smoke inhalation and burns. The others were treated at the scene and released.
The trailer where the fire originated was destroyed by the blaze, and Moran’s home was one of two neighboring trailers to sustain exterior damage due to radiant heat exposure. County officials said the fire was “quickly brought under control by units on the scene.”
On the night of the fire, Moran recounted how she and her three daughters eventually drove to another part of the mobile home community to get away from the blaze. No one in her family was hurt.
This was the second fire at the mobile home park in just 43 days. The other occurred July 21, destroying two mobile home units and displacing six people.
Officials say both fires were accidental and caused by overloaded electrical systems in the trailers.
“It’s really worrying,” Moran said. “Now everybody is worrying about checking their electrical outlets and saying, ‘We need to have a fire drill plan,’ because nobody thinks about that. ....Lots of neighbors now are going to the store and buying extinguishers.”
At 5 p.m. today, representatives from the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department and the Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will conduct a canvas of the neighborhood to ensure that each unit has a functioning smoke detector. The trailer where Saturday’s fire occurred had no working smoke detectors, according to county officials.
A person who lived at the trailer where the July 21 fire occurred previously told The Winchester Star that blaze started around an air conditioner plugged into an outlet.
Sandy’s Manufactured Mobile Home Community has 118 lots, according to online information. It is located near the Double Tollgate intersection of Va. 277/U.S. 340 and U.S. 522.
Moran remembered her neighbor who perished as someone who loved her family, always wanted to help out her neighbors and was fond of gardening. She said she has known the family for years.
“It just seemed like a nightmare because I saw her the day before and everything. She would come out to water her plants. I know she loved her garden. She was just so loving. She was always so helpful, helping out neighbors and stuff like that,” Moran said.
“It was so devastating to hear that we lost her,” she said.
Now when Moran looks out her window, she sees the charred remains of her neighbor’s home, with yellow police tape around it.
The fire remains under investigation by the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s body was taken to the District of Columbia Medical Examiner’s Office “for investigative purposes,” according to county officials.
The media release about Saturday’s fatal fire doesn’t cite the extremely dry conditions in the region, but on Tuesday the continued lack of rain prompted Frederick County officials to prohibit outdoor open air burning until further notice, citing “current extreme atmospheric and drought conditions.”
