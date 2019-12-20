WINCHESTER — An Italian Touch Restaurant could soon be coming to Stephenson.
On Wednesday night, the Frederick County Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the Board of Supervisors rezone 1.724 acres of property at 2674 and 2682 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) from the Rural Areas District to the General Business District. The site contains three parcels located approximately 1,000 feet south of Stephenson Road. One parcel contains a noncomforming structure that was once operated as a store but has been closed for more than two years. One parcel is vacant and another contains a single-family dwelling.
The property is owned by county resident Donato Lanzeta, through limited liability company Martinsburg Pike LLC. If the land is rezoned, Lanzeta will open an Italian Touch restaurant at the site. There are currently Italian Touch restaurants in downtown Winchester, Middletown and Mount Jackson.
John Lewis, president of engineering company Painter Lewis, represented Lanzeta during Wednesday night’s meeting and said the restaurant would be a “terrific” use of the property.
“It is a restaurant use, however, it is limited to 16 seats,” said Lewis. “It’s a small use. There will probably be a lot of takeout. I think there’s a development across the street called Easy Living and one down the road called Snowden Bridge and I hear they are hungry for pizza.”
Lanzeta has proffered to provide and reserve right-of-way dedications for future road improvements along Martinsburg Pike. He will also donate $310.40 (10 cents per square foot of commercial space) for any impact to fire and rescue services.
The Board of Supervisors will vote whether to approve the rezoning during its Jan. 22 meeting.
