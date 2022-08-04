WINCHESTER — A local tradition for half a century returns this weekend to Frederick Douglass Park.
Family Day, which began in 1972 as a get-together for Black residents in the city's North End, has grown into a multi-cultural event that celebrates unity and diversity throughout the entire community.
"It's hard to believe that Family Day started in a backyard on Fairview Avenue and has grown so much, we've literally taken over the park," event Chairwoman Vivian Walker said.
As it has been since the late 1970s, this year's Family Day will be a two-day celebration, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday with a gospel concert in the park at 598 N. Kent St.
"We probably have 10 to 12 different acts, both instrumental and singers," Walker said, with performers coming from local churches including Grace and Mercy Ministries in Stephens City.
Concert attendees won't have to worry about skipping dinner. Concessions including fried fish and chicken will be available for purchase.
"It's funny because people come out there just for dinner and are looking for the fried fish," Walker said. "It never disappoints."
Family Day festivities resume at 11 a.m. Sunday in the park, with numerous events and activities for people of all ages.
"Everything will be going on," Walker said, including yard games, face painting, a basketball tournament, a display on local Black history, the creation of a community mural by Arte Libre VA and more.
A free lunch for kids will be served starting at 1 p.m. Sunday and continue until all the food is gone, Walker said. Anyone who misses out on lunch won't have to go hungry, though, because vendors will be selling assorted concessions throughout the day.
The community organization Hood Love will be handing out free school supplies Sunday to anyone who needs them.
"That will be for all grades," Walker said. "For organizational purposes, you'll probably receive a ticket. Take that ticket to a table where Hood Love members will be waiting to give away supplies."
The giveaway will continue until all the items have been handed out.
A Family Day first will feature the nonprofit group Hope in Action from Stephens City giving away boxes of free groceries to anyone in need — no pre-registration, no income or residency requirements — from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday or until supplies are exhausted.
"Volunteers go to the stores and shop for the things families really like and really want," Walker said of Hope in Action. "That includes fresh produce, cereals and necessities for your cabinets."
The nonprofit will also be serving free popcorn to Family Day attendees and making balloon animals for the kids.
A Family Day Resource Fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Information and handouts will be offered by a diverse range of area organizations including Concern Hotline, The Laurel Center, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity and more. Additionally, Walker said Valley Health will be handing out fresh produce to anyone who wants it.
"There is a lot being given out during the Resource Fair at Family Day," she said.
Another first for this weekend's Family Day is a Forehand Strike tournament for teams of two from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Forehand Strike, which was created and introduced earlier this year by former North End resident Terrell Green, is similar to tennis but, instead of a racquet, players wear silicone-padded gloves to hit a foam ball that's larger than a tennis ball. To register for the tournament and read a full explanation of the sport, including its rules and regulations, visit https://bit.ly/3vIhPt7.
The entry fee for the world's very first Forehand Strike tournament is $30 per team, and all participants will receive two gloves and a ball designed by Green that they can keep once play concludes. Tournament prizes are $200 for first place, $100 for second place, $50 for third place and $40 for fourth place.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, DJ Emjay Beats will be playing music for Family Day attendees. When the turntables stop spinning, go-go group Collective Measures Band will take the stage until festivities end at 7 p.m.
"This band is really, really good," Walker said. "They had their official debut at the Hood Love [Juneteenth] event on the Old Town mall [on June 17] and they were a huge hit."
Since Family Day is celebrating its 50th anniversary, Walker said this weekend will be a throwback to the 1970s. She encourages everyone to wear their favorite tie-dye clothing and join her Saturday and Sunday.
"Good things are going to happen," she said.
For more information about this weekend's celebration, visit the Family Day Facebook page at facebook.com/DouglassParkFamilyDay.
