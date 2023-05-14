Students walked the stage donning blue gowns Friday during Laurel Ridge Community College's graduation ceremony, rewarded for years of diligent study with a diploma.
The 52nd commencement ceremony was held beneath a tent on a hot afternoon behind Cornerstone Hall on Laurel Ridge's Middletown Campus and followed commencement activities the previous day for students in health professions. All told, the class of 2023 included 895 students.
Laurel Ridge Community College operates four campuses in the Shenandoah Valley — the Fauquier and Middletown campuses, the Luray-Page County Center and the Vint Hill location in eastern Fauquier County — affording students the opportunity to earn an associate degree or a certificate.
"This is my favorite day of the year. This is what it is all about," college president Kim Blosser said after the graduates had taken their seats accompanied by the sound of bagpipes.
The following is the breakdown of graduates based on locality:
- Clarke County – 32
- Fauquier County – 126
- Frederick County – 229
- Page County – 37
- Rappahannock County – 14
- Shenandoah County – 121
- Warren County – 91
- Winchester – 123
- all others – 122
Among the graduates was Pamela Neff, who was named the Outstanding Graduate for the Middletown Campus. Neff was a member of the Virginia State Police (VSP) for 17 years, earning the Mid-Atlantic Association of Women in Law Enforcement Valor Award. For her work, she was awarded the International Association of Chiefs of Police/Flock Safety Leadership in Looking Beyond the License Plate Award.
But her career in law enforcement also carried hardships. Neff's partner, Trooper Kevin Manion, was killed during a traffic stop in 2006 in Clarke County when a firearm discharged within a vehicle that was being moved.
In 2017, she also worked during the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville — a white supremacist rally that became violent.
After she medically retired from the VSP in 2021, Neff is looking ahead at a second career and earned a degree in human services on Friday. Ultimately, her goal is to earn a master's degree and provide counseling for law enforcement officers.
Nominated for the Outstanding Graduate honor by Administration of Justice Professor Lisa Kara, Neff was characterized as someone whose compassionate nature was frequently on display in the classroom.
"She has been a leader to her peers. When a student like Pam is part of a class, we all perform at a higher level," said Kara. "Pam, thank you for expanding our ideas of what is possible for a human being."
Another hard-working graduate on Friday was Sheila Webster, who received her associate degree in early childhood development, punctuating a 24-year journey to her diploma, according to a media release from Laurel Ridge.
Webster, who began pursuing her degree in 1999, is a student who overcame notable obstacles, including the obligations of being a single mother of four when she first enrolled, the press release stated. Supported by her husband, family, and Laurel Ridge students and staff, Webster persevered.
“I feel a connection with Laurel Ridge that will never go away. This school has been like my family," Webster said in the release. "The joy that I feel brings me to tears. I did it for my kids.”
Students earned degrees and certifications across a range of disciplines from practical nursing to cyber-security and networking foundations. Regalia such as gold graduation stoles decorated students who had earned certain marks while at the college.
The commencement speaker was Celia Cooley, a former home-school student who opted to attend Laurel Ridge instead of enrolling at a local high school. Cooley, who is passionate about the performing arts as well as biology and environmental science, spoke about how her classes at Laurel Ridge exposed her to many new ideas while she formed a kinship with classmates.
"The collaborations and interactions I had with my fellow students from a variety of backgrounds introduced me to different fields of study, interests and ideas," Cooley said. "The diverse community at Laurel Ridge and the commitment we have to supporting one another and inviting different perspectives into academic conversations in the classroom is what makes our experience unique."
College officials noted how students had taken various paths to a degree. Some students named on Friday were the first in their families to graduate from college, according to remarks from college officials at the ceremony.
"We are so proud of you for continuing to move forward towards accomplishing your goals," Blosser said. "I have heard from some of you about the extraordinary hardship that you've endured to make it to this point and how you reached this pinnacle because you never gave up."
Samuel Stern, a senior at Strasburg High School, said dual enrolling at Laurel Ridge has given him a leg up on his future university studies ahead of matriculating at a four-year university, where he plans to study agribusiness.
Therese Tortorella, originally from Front Royal but now a Berryville resident, noted how her college experience at Laurel Ridge gave her the scheduling flexibility to work and enroll in classes at the same time. Taking a degree in paralegal studies, she now works at a law firm in Reston.
"It's been awesome being here. I'm able to work full-time and pursue my academic goals as well," Tortorella said.
Tori Hampton of Stephens City will start online classes at a four-year university in order to continue refining her skills in the field of business after receiving an associate degree in management. She began her degree in 2003.
"Twenty years in the making," said Hampton of the graduation proceedings.
According to its website, Laurel Ridge offers more than 75 associate degrees and certificate programs.
