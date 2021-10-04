WINCHESTER — A proposal to replace Friendship Park with affordable senior housing, a community center, an outdoor pool and other amenities has some residents divided.
Generally, residents of the city's North End — most of whom earn low to moderate incomes — have embraced the development, saying Ward 2 needs more homes for seniors on fixed incomes and more recreational and after-school activities for youth.
Most opponents of the Friendship Park project live outside of Ward 2. They are fighting to preserve what little open space remains in Winchester and say the senior housing, community center and other facilities can be built elsewhere, even outside of the North End.
"It's frustrating because those people [opposing the park proposal] don't live in the neighborhood," City Manager Dan Hoffman said. "I think folks that have an open and genuine love of greenspace oftentimes come from a place where they already have greenspace and access to a swimming pool. Those folks that want a trail to hike are often different than folks who want a place for their kids to go after school."
Mayor David Smith said he supports the proposal to build affordable senior housing and public recreational amenities in Friendship Park because the North End has had very little to offer its young people since the Douglas Community Learning Center at 598 N. Kent St. closed in 2016.
That closure resulted in "a generation of young people" having little more to do than hang out in the streets due to a lack of organized recreational activities, said Heather Arnold of Chapman Development, the Vienna-based firm behind the proposal to develop the Friendship Park property.
While Hoffman said he understands the passion Winchester residents have for open areas where they can play, exercise and relax, he believes people who live outside of Ward 2 don't understand how badly amenities are needed in the North End.
"There's not a lot of opportunities there," he said.
Hoffman said North End residents get upset when outsiders suggest the senior housing and recreational amenities should be built elsewhere in the city in order to preserve Friendship Park.
"It's frustrating for them when folks who probably have not set foot in that park ever, or at least not recently, suddenly feel they need to weigh in and tell that neighborhood what they do and don't need," Hoffman said.
While Hoffman can't change what people say or think, he is trying to make sure that all four of the city's wards are equally represented in local government. Last week, Hoffman asked two City Council members to work with him toward a goal of having all of Winchester's appointed committees, boards and commissions comprised of members from all parts of the city. Currently, Hoffman said, many of those panels are less geographically diverse than they should be. For example, six of the seven Planning Commission members live in Ward 1.
Hoffman isn't implying that the Planning Commission and other appointed bodies are doing a bad job. However, he said, "It's not healthy when six out of seven live in the same ward, and several live within a stone's throw of each other."
As for the Friendship Park proposal, it is currently just a concept. The park at the northern end of North Pleasant Valley Road cannot be developed under its current zoning, and that zoning designation won't change unless Winchester's Comprehensive Plan is updated to say the park can be used to accommodate affordable senior housing. City Council is expected to discuss a proposed update to the Comprehensive Plan at its next business meeting on Oct. 12.
(3) comments
If you want open park land, the City can purchase 20 acres the MSV has for sale off of Jefferson Street. I'd rather see open space then 48 houses starting in the high $500,000. Winchester needs affordable housing for senior citizens as they don't get large increases in their Social Security. Support the generations that worked hard and built our country.
Shame on the city, who by the drift of this article, have historically shortchanged the residents of Ward 2, Shame on the city for not insuring planning commissioners represented all Wards. This story becomes more telling as details emerge.
"It's frustrating because those people [opposing the park proposal] don't live in the neighborhood," City Manager Dan Hoffman said ...
BUT they are residents of the City of Winchester Dan Hoffman so their concerns are valid.
