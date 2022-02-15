WINCHESTER — Victory Church's sanctuary occupies an acre of land at 2870 Middle Road in Winchester, but there still isn't enough space in the building to operate its increasingly popular food pantry.
Church officials said on Tuesday the community's need for food assistance has grown exponentially since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Last year, the Olive Branch Food Pantry at Victory Church gave away 1.3 million pounds of food to an estimated 20,000 people.
"The largest week we had [since the pandemic began], we served 212 families on one Wednesday," said the pantry's director, Marsha Boden.
Nearly every storage room at Victory Church is routinely filled with boxes of food provided by the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and corporate donors including Martin's grocery store, Jimmy John's and Panera restaurants, West Oaks Farm Market and the HP Hood dairy processing plant in Winchester. Refrigerators and freezers are placed wherever church officials have space, with some on the first floor and some on the second. And the youth ministry portion of the building has been overtaken by cases, cartons, boxes and sorting tables so pantry volunteers can prepare food items for distribution every Wednesday morning.
Since the church has run out of room, its members want to construct a new, 5,000-square-foot building specifically for the Olive Branch Food Pantry. Church member Joe Wilder, who is leading a capital campaign to finance the project, said the new pantry would be located west of the sanctuary on Victory Church's 30-acre campus.
* * *
The Olive Branch Food Pantry that distributes tons of food to tens of thousands of people per year bears little resemblance to the pantry that Victory Church Pastor Emeritus Hartley Wigfield began in 1965.
Back then, Victory Church was the First Assembly of God Church and had just moved from its original location at 455 N. Cameron St. to a new sanctuary at 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road, a building now occupied by Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Wigfield, the church's head pastor at that time, said he would be approached by families in need once or twice a week, so he started putting food items into a cardboard box and let people help themselves if they needed something to eat.
As more people requested access to the pantry, church members were asked to help organize weekly food distributions. One of the most loyal volunteers was Boden's mother, Olive Cornwell, who assisted with the pantry from 1984 to 2011. In honor of Cornwell's commitment, the pantry was eventually named the Olive Branch Food Pantry.
In 2005, First Assembly built a new, 42,000-square-foot sanctuary on Middle Road and, a short time later, rebranded itself as Victory Church. The Olive Branch Food Pantry had plenty of room to operate inside the new, larger building until the COVID-19 pandemic rolled into the Winchester area in March 2020.
"We went from serving 50 families a week to 180 families a week overnight," Boden said. "We had a team [of volunteers] that came in on Tuesdays and worked for about four or five hours. Then on Wednesdays, we had another team that worked out front and gave away the products."
A few months later, the pandemic eased and took some of the burden off the Olive Branch Food Pantry, but Boden said the local need for food assistance remained high.
"The average for last year was 100 families per week," she said, and there are no indications that number will decrease anytime in the foreseeable future.
"There are so many people in our community who need help," said Victory Church Lead Pastor Keith Cross.
* * *
Even in the best of times, it costs a lot of money to construct a 5,000-square-foot building. But these are not the best of times.
Material shortages and supply-chain problems brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have triggered a dramatic rise in construction costs, so Wilder estimates the new food pantry could cost half a million dollars.
"That's just a ballpark figure," he said.
But the folks at Victory Church are committed to raising every cent. Their dream is to have a building that can accommodate the entire pantry operation — storage and refrigeration, sorting items, preparing boxes for clients and so on. Clients would pull up out front and it would be a short walk for the volunteers to carry the groceries to their vehicles. There may even be enough room in the building to someday offer basic medical services, cooking classes, possibly even a dining room where people in need can eat free of charge.
"It's a practical solution for the food needs of this community," Cross said. "It's something everybody can get behind."
To pay for the building, church officials are planning a series of fundraisers, with the first being a March 5 auction of donated household goods, outdoor items, estate pieces, antiques, gift certificates, vacation rentals and more.
"It's going to be really nice," Wilder said. "We could raise tens of thousands of dollars."
The March 5 fundraiser, which will be held in the church's gymnasium and is open to the public, will begin with a chicken dinner at 4 p.m., followed by the auction at 6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the pantry construction project.
As for when the new pantry could be ready, Wilder said it's too soon to say with any accuracy but "we'd love to be in the building by spring of next year."
"It's going to happen," Cross added, "because it's God's heart to help our community meet these needs. It's just a matter of time."
To learn more about Victory Church, the Olive Branch Food Pantry and the March 5th auction, visit victorywinchester.com.
